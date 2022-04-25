Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southern Scott County, Northern Scott County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Polk Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in Minnesota Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. .Rainfall this weekend will cause additional rises. The current forecast only takes into account precipitation over the next 24 hours. Rainfall is anticipated to last through Sunday, so the precipitation from the entire event is not taken into account. Additional rises are possible with additional rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red Lake River at Crookston. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. EOC activated if advised by EOC Committee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 19.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 AM CDT Friday was 19.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

