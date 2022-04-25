Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crockett, Schleicher, Sutton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Andrew; Buchanan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Doniphan, Buchanan and southeastern Andrew Counties through 915 AM CDT At 831 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wathena, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include St. Joseph, Gower, Wathena, Elwood, Country Club Villa, Country Club, Agency, Doniphan, Easton, Cosby, St. Joseph Airport, Faucett and Helena. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 36 and 55. Interstate 229 between mile markers 0 and 12. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
