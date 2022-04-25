ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

Skakal on hot streak for Saint Peter’s softball

By Andy Malnoske
 4 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The month of April has been red hot for Maiah Skakal.

The Horseheads grad is making a mark for D-I Saint Peter’s softball this season and is especially heating up this month. Over the weekend, Skakal hammered six hits in three games for Saint Peter’s including one double.

The sophomore catcher is now on a five-game hitting streak and has now secured at least one hit in seven of her last eight games.

Skakal helped Saint Peter’s to two wins, one over Rider Saturday and one over Monmouth Sunday. Saint Peter’s split a doubleheader with both teams.

With the recent surge at the plate, Skakal now has a .271 batting average, one home run, with 11 RBI on 29 total hits this season.

Skakal and Saint Peter’s (17-24) will host Howard Tuesday in a doubleheader starting at 3 pm. Maiah has started 38 games this season for the Peacocks.

(PHOTO: Saint Peter’s Athletics)

