Watch: Phillies All-Star OF Kyle Schwarber erupts, gets ejected after strike three call

With a 6-10 record and already 5 1/2 games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies are struggling in the early part of the 2022 MLB season.

At the end of the Phillies' 1-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on "Sunday Night Baseball," frustration began to boil over for newly-acquired outfielder Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber had one of his better seasons in 2021, registering career-highs in batting average (.266), on-base percentage (.374), slugging percentage (.554) and on-base plus slugging percentage (.928) while posting 32 home runs and 71 RBIs in 399 at-bats.

Entering Sunday, the former fourth overall pick was off to a frosty nine-for-55 start to the 2022 season, but had collected four home runs and nine RBIs.