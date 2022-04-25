ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Watch: Phillies All-Star OF Kyle Schwarber erupts, gets ejected after strike three call

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23i7ps_0fJ46Oyz00

With a 6-10 record and already 5 1/2 games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies are struggling in the early part of the 2022 MLB season.

At the end of the Phillies' 1-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on "Sunday Night Baseball," frustration began to boil over for newly-acquired outfielder Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber had one of his better seasons in 2021, registering career-highs in batting average (.266), on-base percentage (.374), slugging percentage (.554) and on-base plus slugging percentage (.928) while posting 32 home runs and 71 RBIs in 399 at-bats.

Entering Sunday, the former fourth overall pick was off to a frosty nine-for-55 start to the 2022 season, but had collected four home runs and nine RBIs.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets, Cardinals brawl amid HBP controversy

The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals probably won't be sending each other Christmas cards anytime soon. Less than 24 hours after New York right-hander Chris Bassitt publicly blasted MLB because three more Mets hitters were struck by pitches during Tuesday's 3-0 win at St. Louis, Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas reportedly clapped back and said pitchers should "take some responsibility" rather than blame the alleged questionable quality of baseballs.
MLB
Yardbarker

Saints trade up to take Ohio State WR Chris Olave at No. 11

Olave led the Big Ten in receiving touchdowns (13) in 2021. The former Buckeye finished last season with career highs in catches (65), yards (936), and touchdowns. Olave played seven games his freshman season, catching 12 passes and three touchdowns before a breakout sophomore campaign. In 2019, Olave finished with 48 receptions for 840 yards and 12 touchdowns. Olave followed that up with a 50-catch junior season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Pete Alonso upset with Stubby Clapp over ‘cheap’ move

Pete Alonso was not at all happy with the St. Louis Cardinals after the bench-clearing incident during Wednesday’s game. Nolan Arenado was upset after the Mets threw up and in on him in the 8th inning as retaliation for JD Davis being hit in the top of the inning. The benches from both sides cleared, leading to a scuffle between the teams (video here).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Phillies release ex-Yankees utility man

Ronald Torreyes is a free man. Again. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reports “Infielder Ronald Torreyes requested and has been granted his release from his Phillies minor-league deal.”. Want to bet on MLB?. Torreyes had signed with Philadelphia in March, agreeing to a minor-league deal with an invite to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Schwarber
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina moving to Cardinals' dugout Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Molina is moving to the dugout after starting the previous two games. Andrew Knizner is replacing Molina at catcher and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Knizner...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Drop a Game in Arizona With Sloppy Defense

It never feels good to lose games, but dropping one to the lowly Diamondbacks hurts a little more. But that’s what the Dodgers did on Tuesday night despite jumping out to an early lead. Tony Gonsolon was cruising to start things off before running into a bunch of trouble in the 3rd inning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Milwaukee Brewers#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#Nbcsphilly
numberfire.com

Rockies' Dom Nunez in dugout Wednesday

Colorado Rockies catcher Dom Nunez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Elias Diaz is starting at catcher over Nunez and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Diaz for 9.2 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $2,200 salary.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals expected to have flexibility at the trade deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to have flexibility at the trade deadline, and have the financial resources available to make a big move. The St. Louis Cardinals’ biggest offseason addition was Steven Matz on a four-year, $44 million contract. It was not the blockbuster move that some observers, myself included, thought they would – and should – make, but it improved their rotation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Buck Showalter takes shot at Nolan Arenado over Mets-Cardinals incident

The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals may have a burgeoning rivalry on their hands after a series of hit batters during their series this week. Tensions boiled over on Wednesday as Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado took exception to a pitch up and in and sparked a bench-clearing incident. After the game, Mets manager Buck Showalter suggested he was not too impressed with how Arenado conducted himself Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
CBS New York

Yankees were fined $100,000 for improper use of dugout phone

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees were fined $100,000 by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred for using their dugout phone to relay information about opposing teams' signs during the 2015 season and part of 2016.The fine was disclosed in a Sept. 14, 2017, letter from Manfred to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman that is set to be unsealed in U.S. District Court in New York this week as part of a dismissed lawsuit by a fan. The letter's contents were first reported Tuesday by SNY and the letter was obtained by The Associated Press.MLB has said the fine was for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Rockies take on the Phillies after Iglesias' 4-hit game

LINE: Phillies -199, Rockies +169; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Philadelphia Phillies after Jose Iglesias had four hits on Wednesday in a 7-3 loss to the Phillies. Philadelphia has a 7-5 record at home and a 9-10 record overall. Phillies pitchers have a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Austin Nola sitting Thursday afternoon for Padres

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Cincinnati Reds. Jorge Alfaro is starting at catcher over Nola and batting seventh. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Padres have an implied total of 4.18 runs...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Phillies face the Rockies with 2-0 series lead

LINE: Phillies -220, Rockies +184; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 2-0. Philadelphia is 8-10 overall and 6-5 at home. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .255, the third-best team batting average in MLB play. Colorado is 6-4 at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

31K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy