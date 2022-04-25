Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Custer; Garfield; Holt; Loup Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Loup, Garfield, southern Holt and northeastern Custer Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 929 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Burwell to near Comstock to 7 miles northeast of Mason City. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Burwell, Taylor, Sargent, Comstock, Calamus Reservoir State Recreation Area, Virginia Smith Dam, Arcadia Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Wescott, Kent Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Homestead Knolls Campground, Big Oak Canyon, Almeria, Nunda Shoal Campground, Deverre, Divide Hill, Valley View Flat Campground and Gables. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 104 and 132. Highway 92 between mile markers 301 and 308. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
