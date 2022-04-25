ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Run 4 Water Milwaukee 2022 ​5K Run/Walk

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of people laced up their sneakers Sunday morning for the Run...

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Harambee neighborhood walk

The city of Milwaukee is hitting the streets and connecting with neighbors to build a better community. Neighbors voiced their concerns about what change is needed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Indoor drone racing comes to Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE - You're used to seeing events on the ice at Pettit National Ice Center, but this weekend the action happens above it. Top drone pilots will compete in Wisconsin's first indoor professional drone racing competition. We learn more about Wisconsin Drone Racing.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County COVID transmission in the red again

MILWAUKEE - Slowly but surely, COVID cases are on the rise in Milwaukee County. Data show an average of 167 new cases per day, a number we haven't seen since the tail end of the omicron surge. Health experts say there's no need to panic or change your routine, but...
WBAY Green Bay

Bald eagle euthanized after being shot along the Milwaukee River

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hoping the public can help identify someone who fatally shot a bald eagle. DNR wardens heard about an injured bald eagle along the Milwaukee River in Fredonia around 4 p.m. Sunday. Wardens brought the eagle to a wildlife rehabilitator....
CBS 58

Donate a bicycle and receive a round-trip ticket on the Lake Express Ferry

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Lake Express Ferry will be supporting bicycle charities again in 2022 with its annual bike. Friday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Lake Express Terminal, located at 2330 S. Lincoln Memorial Drive, the first 500 donors who bring a gently used bike will receive a complimentary round-trip passenger ticket for the Lake Express.
