Run 4 Water Milwaukee 2022 ​5K Run/Walk

If only all hikes had a payoff like this one. How does a beautiful, secluded-beach sunrise on Lake Michigan sound? Even better, this hike is an easy two miles. Quick and Easy Wisconsin Trail Hike Leads to a Secluded Beach. Somebody asks me if I want to do something like...
MILWAUKEE - You're used to seeing events on the ice at Pettit National Ice Center, but this weekend the action happens above it. Top drone pilots will compete in Wisconsin's first indoor professional drone racing competition. We learn more about Wisconsin Drone Racing.
MILWAUKEE - Slowly but surely, COVID cases are on the rise in Milwaukee County. Data show an average of 167 new cases per day, a number we haven't seen since the tail end of the omicron surge. Health experts say there's no need to panic or change your routine, but...
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hoping the public can help identify someone who fatally shot a bald eagle. DNR wardens heard about an injured bald eagle along the Milwaukee River in Fredonia around 4 p.m. Sunday. Wardens brought the eagle to a wildlife rehabilitator....
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Lake Express Ferry will be supporting bicycle charities again in 2022 with its annual bike. Friday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Lake Express Terminal, located at 2330 S. Lincoln Memorial Drive, the first 500 donors who bring a gently used bike will receive a complimentary round-trip passenger ticket for the Lake Express.
Comments / 0