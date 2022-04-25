ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

In 4th State Of The State Address, Gov. Walz Urges Unity As Legislature Remains At Odds In Session’s Final Weeks

By Caroline Cummings
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz appealed for unity in Minnesota’s divided legislature during his fourth State of the State address Sunday, the first time he delivered the annual speech at the Capitol since the pandemic began.

“We may not agree on everything. And if we’re being totally honest, some of us won’t agree on anything,” Walz said. “That is the reality. That is a democracy. That’s the way some of this is, but we owe it to the people of Minnesota to try and find common ground.”

It was his fourth address, but the first since 2019 with COVID-19 upending the tradition of speaking from the House chamber. In 2020, he spoke from the governor’s residence and in 2021, he was in a classroom at Mankato West High School, where he once was a teacher.

At the capitol, lawmakers were mostly maskless as legislative business begins to return to normal with more in-person meetings, marking a turning point in the pandemic.

The governor noted the difficulties of the last two years and touted progress. He said the state of the state is “strong and moving forward” as the budget reserves “hit record highs and our COVID infections and hospitalizations that are at record lows.”

Lawmakers have one month left of session to sort out their differences on public safety, education and taxes. How to spend more than $9 billion in a budget surplus is the backdrop for the whole debate.

Walz asked Republicans and Democrats to find compromise in session’s final weeks.

“Each of us in the divided legislature during some of the most divisive and hateful times we’ve seen in our politics, we’ve all figured out a way to find some solutions to some issues — hasn’t always made you happy, hasn’t always made any of that, but Minnesotans are seeing the fruits of that,” he said.

Walz pushed Republicans and Democrats to end a months-long stalemate over frontline worker bonus checks and refilling the unemployment trust fund depleted during the pandemic to spare businesses a tax hike.

A compromise on those two priorities have been at a standstill for months as the issues have become intertwined during negotiations. Democrats have pushed for more money for frontline workers while Republicans have balked at any figure greater than the $250 million set aside last year ; they want more for the jobless claims fund than Democrats have proposed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CpXvC_0fJ3p7ze00

Gov. Tim Walz (credit: CBS)

“We have a couple of things that fit together, a couple of things that serve Minnesotans. We have the resources to do it, and we can move Minnesota forward in a bipartisan manner,” Walz said. “So I would ask if we’re getting close to a compromise on this let’s finish this deal and let’s finish it now.”

DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman wouldn’t give details, but hinted that lawmakers would be able to pass a bill funding unemployment insurance before April 30, when businesses’ quarterly tax payments are due.

“I’ve had a number of very productive conversations with Sen. Miller and the governor about these issues and I remain hopeful we will get a solution before April 30,” Hortman said.

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said he hoped the governor would push harder for Democrats to move on the UI trust fund and “show some leadership” on the issue.

“Tonight the governor literally referred to that as a tax increase on Minnesota employers. That’s what it is. If that doesn’t happen, Democrats will be forcing a tax increase at a time when our state has an almost $10 billion surplus,” Daudt said. “It’s inexcusable and shows a lack of leadership.”

Walz also lobbied the legislature to pass parts of his policy priorities, which include one-time rebate “ Walz checks” of $500 per individual and $1,000 per married couple; child care investments; more money for education; $300 million in local government aid to address public safety and more. The “Walz checks” did not make the cut in both Republicans’ and Democrats’ tax proposals.

Walz is set to campaign for another four years in office in a general election fight that should take shape this summer. Several Republicans are running to unseat him.

The session ends on May 23.

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Walz declares peacetime emergency, authorizes Minnesota National Guard to support flood operations in northwestern Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency in northwestern Minnesota, following Saturday's severe spring storms. The emergency authorizes the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment and resources. "When our neighbors are in trouble, we step up and...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Legislature Reaches Deal Replenishing Jobless Claims Fund And Sending $500M To Frontline Workers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Legislative leaders on Thursday announced a long-awaited deal on frontline worker bonus checks and replenishing the state’s jobless claims fund to spare businesses tax increases, ending a political stalemate that lasted for months. The agreement doubles the $250 million previously set aside for frontline workers to $500 million and it fully pays back debts owed to the federal government and refills the unemployment trust fund to pre-pandemic levels, which has a price tag of $2.7 billion. The deal also includes $190 million for Gov. Tim Walz’s ongoing response to COVID-19. “We came to a resolution that we feel is really...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Saint Paul, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota House Passes Proposal To Create New State Flag

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota House has passed a proposal to create a new state flag and seal. Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley), the bill’s sponsor, says it’s time to reimagine a flag that positively reflects the state. The current one, he says, depicts white settlers displacing Native Americans. The proposal is part of a large budget bill that’s subject to end-of-session negotiations. So far, Republicans have voted against the flag change, saying it’s not a top priority. Supporters of changing the flag say that the current one also doesn’t have the hallmarks of good flag design — simple designs with meaningful symbols, few colors and no words. Some are pushing for a new flag with a North Star-theme, a gold-and-white star on a deep blue background. The first Minnesota state flag was adopted in 1893, and it also included the state seal. However, the legislature changed it to the current design with the blue background in 1957, according to the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Daudt
Person
Melissa Hortman
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Legislature#Republicans#Wcco#House#Mankato West High School#Maskless#Covid#Democrats
CBS Minnesota

Will Minnesota Eliminate Taxes On Social Security Benefits?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is one of just 12 states that taxes social security benefits. Republicans have long led the charge to repeal that tax. Minnesota Republicans are arguing that if ever there was a year to eliminate taxes on social security income, this is it. Minnesota, after all, has a $9.25 billion budget surplus. But the push to at least partially roll back that tax is even getting some support from Democrats. In their tax bill, House Democrats are proposing eliminating taxes on social security income for those earning less than $75,000 a year. While Democrats have traditionally argued that the social...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

What’s the Unusual Slang Word Minnesotans Say the Most?

It's the slang word a new survey says we say the most here in Minnesota-- and no, it's not 'you betcha!' Do you know what it is?. The gang over at BestLife.com has come up with a list of the Most-Used Slang Words in each state. When I first read their article's title, I was POSITIVE that for us here in Minnesota, "you betcha!" was going to be our most-used slang word.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Boat Drivers Would Need To Pass Safety Course Under Proposed Bill

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of lawmakers and activists are working to make Minnesota’s lakes safer. “We just want to make sure that, you know, people kind of know the rules of the lake and are doing their best to keep each other safe,” said DFL Rep. Erin Koegel. Minnesota currently requires no safety or education course for adult operators. Koegel and others have authored a bill that would change that for people under roughly the age of 35. Kids who are ages 12 to 17 must pass a boating safety exam to drive one. Tim Sonenstahl, a co-owner of Wayzata Bait and Tackle,...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
State of the State address
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Estimates 60% Of Residents Have Had COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota officials on Tuesday reported 2,563 new cases and one more death due to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,494 Minnesotans have died from the virus. Meanwhile, the state released new estimates indicating that health officials believe that about 60% of the state’s residents — or roughly 3.3 million people — have been infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. That figure would be slightly higher than the national average of an estimated 57.7%. In comparison, the latest official figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,447,575, which includes...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘I’m Not Going To Lie, It’s Going To Be Tough’: Minneapolis Holds Roundtable On Violence Prevention

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A conversation about the work being done to stop crime before it happens was held in Minneapolis Thursday. The director of the city’s Office of Violence Prevention hosted a roundtable discussion with the leaders of community groups. Mayor Jacob Frey was there, along with Aqeela Sherrills, a senior advisor to the White House Community Violence Intervention Collaborative. “We used to think that public safety was a domain that was owned by law enforcement. You say public safety and people say police, but the reality is that law enforcement is just one aspect of an ecosystem around public safety,” Sherrills...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 25

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,158 newly reported cases and one newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,493. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, April 21. Data from the weekend...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
58K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy