Boston, MA

7 Adults And 10 Children Displaced By Boston Fire

By Worcester Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust before 11:00 Sunday morning Boston Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Deering Road in Mattapan. Upon arrival...

Boston 25 News WFXT

Two kids, two adults hospitalized after flames tear through Mattapan home

MATTAPAN, Mass. — Investigators are searching for the cause of a blaze that ripped through a multi-family home in Mattapan and sent two kids and two adults to the hospital. The four, who taken away from the scene in ambulances, were treated for smoke inhalation. Fire officials said a total of 17 people, including 10 children, are now without a home after the destructive fire on Deering Road.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Police Locate Missing 9-Year-Old And 11-Year-Old

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police say they found two missing children who had not been seen since Saturday evening. The 11-year-old and nine-year-old were located a few hours after police alerted the public Sunday evening. The pair was reported missing after they were last seen at about 6:12 p.m. on Saturday, walking in the area of 664 Dorchester Avenue together. Police did not provide any more details.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston girls found safe after going missing Saturday night

BOSTON — Two girls who went missing in Boston Saturday night have been found safe, Boston Police said. Police issued a missing person alert for 11-year-old Champee Prasavath and 9-year-old Leishmari Amill on Sunday. They were seen leaving the area of 664 Dorchester Ave. together on foot at approximately 6:12 p.m. on April 23, police said.
BOSTON, MA
Mattapan, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Boston, MA
Massachusetts Accidents
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WCVB

Firefighters battle brush fires inside Breakheart Reservation in Saugus

SAUGUS, Mass. — Firefighters helped put out a pair of brush fires that broke out Saturday at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts, the MassDCR said. The brush fires occurred as volunteers were working to clean up invasive plants from the state park on Park Serve Day. "A big thanks...
SAUGUS, MA
Boston

Protester arrested outside Mayor Wu’s home, the first under new law

A woman was arrested after she allegedly banged a utensil against a cooking pot and refused to leave. A protester demonstrating outside Mayor Michelle Wu’s Roslindale home was arrested by Boston police on Monday morning, the first such arrest since city officials passed a law limiting when protests can occur in residential areas last month.
BOSTON, MA
Patriot Ledger

South Shore development galore: Progress, battles and worries

Development on the South Shore is a big deal, but finding out what's going on isn't always easy. The Patriot Ledger is making a concerted effort to focus on what's happening now in your community, such as a proposed 300-unit Chapter 40B project in Marshfield, and what's on the horizon as state and federal regulations begin...
QUINCY, MA
Itemlive.com

Swampscott Police teach horrors of addiction

SWAMPSCOTT — “Protect your brain” and “Don’t wait to ask for help” were the main messages of a forum on addiction and substance-use disorders held at Swampscott High School on The post Swampscott Police teach horrors of addiction appeared first on Itemlive.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Itemlive.com

Police Log: 4-26-22

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department The post Police Log: 4-26-22 appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
NECN

2 Indicted After Deadly South Shore Plaza Shooting

Two people have been indicted in connection with the shooting death of a man inside the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts. Julius Hammond-Desir, 19, of Maynard, was indicted on murder and weapons charges Monday, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said. Hammond-Desir is accused in the killing of 26-year-old Dorchester resident Dijoun Beasley on Jan. 22.
BRAINTREE, MA
Boston Globe

Massachusetts man sues, says race a factor in wrongful arrest

A Massachusetts man said in a lawsuit filed Monday that we was wrongfully charged with murder based on his race and what his attorneys called fabricated evidence. Dana Gaul, 43, said in the federal suit against the city of Worcester and five city police officers that he was charged in the November 2020 stabbing death of Jehlon Rose, 19, based on coerced statements and because he is Black.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Two guns seized after 100-person party busted in Dorchester

Police arrested two people and seized two guns after breaking up a party in Dorchester Saturday night. Police say they first noticed the party around 9:30 p.m. Saturday while responding to a report of a fight on Wheatland Street. They did not find a fight but saw a party with approximately 100 guests and a DJ nearby on Dunlap Street, according to a statement from Boston Police.
BOSTON, MA

