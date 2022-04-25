ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lockdown lifted at Northwestern Memorial Hospital after large police presence in downtown Chicago

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zaa4f_0fJ3ebW600

A large police presence was outside Northwestern Memorial Hospital Sunday night in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood.

The hospital was on lockdown, but it has since been lifted, police said.

Officers responded to the incident in the 200 block of W. Huron St. about 8:40 p.m., after a phone threat was made against the hospital, according to officials.

The hospital said it was placed on "armed intruder alert," prompting a response from Chicago police and fire.

Northwestern hospital officials released a statement regarding the incident that said:

"Earlier this evening, Northwestern Memorial Hospital was placed on an Armed Intruder alert. Hospital Security, Chicago Police Department and Northwestern University Police responded promptly and confirmed there is no active threat. At this time, the hospital has resumed normal operations."

Police have also confirmed there is no active threat.

"A systematic search was conducted of all areas of concern and found no threat to public safety. As of now all personnel have been accounted for," CPD said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Normal, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Chicago man gets 105 years in ‘execution’ of 14-year-old girl

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 105 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl found dumped in a trash-filled Gary alley with her hands bound behind her back. Deonlashawn Simmons, 36, was sentenced Thursday by a Lake County judge in Takaylah Tribitt’s September 2019 killing. The Chicago […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Chicago#Armed Intruder#Hospital Security#Chicago Police Department#Cpd
CBS Chicago

Two people injured following crash in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were hurt after a crash in the Chicago Lawn area Thursday afternoon.Police said around 4:22 p.m., a 25-year-old man was driving northbound in a silver Honda, on the 6900 block of South Western Avenue, when he heard gunshots. The driver of the Honda, after hearing the shots, drove past a red light and collided with a 59-year-old man driving a white Nissan Pathfinder. Both drivers were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. No citations have been written at this time.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Judge sentences Melodie Gliniewicz, wife of disgraced Fox Lake police officer, to probation

A judge has sentenced Melodie Gliniewicz, the widow of former Fox Lake Police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz, to probation Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to a charge relating to misusing charitable funds. Melodie Gliniewicz, 57, of the 38500 block of North Lakeside Place in Antioch, was charged in 2016 with multiple charges, including unlawful use of […]
FOX LAKE, IL
CBS Chicago

Gunfire leads to police chase, crash in Fuller Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gunfire Thursday evening led to a police pursuit on the city's South Side that ended in a crash. Two stolen vehicles crashed near 44th and Wells streets in Fuller Park. Our cameras were there as police took three people into custody. At least five weapons were also recovered. No officers were injured. Details continued to develop Thursday night.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot to death during altercation on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon on the city’s South Side during an altercation with another man, according to police. Police said the man, of an unknown age, was in an altercation with another man in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 1 p.m. when he was […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

26-year-old man shot to death in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man was shot to death in Chicago Lawn late Saturday night, according to police. Police said officers responded to the 6200 block of South Francisco Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest on […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

44 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, in most violent weekend of the year

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least six people were killed and 38 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago, the most violent weekend of the year so far. Two of the victims were under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 22-year-old man was standing in the 2800 block of South Central Park in Little Village, around 5:34 p.m. Friday, when an unknown man exited a vehicle and began firing shots at the victim. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the left buttock. The offender then entered his vehicle and fled eastbound from the location. The victim was...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
81K+
Followers
12K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy