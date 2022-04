Today, The Crimson chose to dedicate our front page to the memory of the individuals enslaved by leadership, faculty, staff, and donors at Harvard University. The people recognized on the page are only those whom Harvard was able to identify. As Tuesday’s landmark University report on the legacy of slavery at Harvard says, this is “almost certainly an undercount.” For these people, we often know only their nicknames; for a few, we know only their race and gender. This is the result of the systemic erasure that to this day continues to deny enslaved people their histories.

