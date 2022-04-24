Game 4 thread: Hawks look to even series vs. Heat

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were the backcourt duo for the Portland Trail Blazers for a long time. The two players shared the court from the 2013-14 NBA season up until recently, when McCollum was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. Honestly, most saw a trade coming after the two...
Michael Jordan has always been supremely confident in himself and his abilities, it was part of the mentality that allowed him to become good enough to win 6 NBA titles in 8 years and claim the title of GOAT. And his desire was always to surpass the best, which for him meant overtaking the legacies of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the two players that dominated the NBA between them in the 1980s.
When Charles Barkley called Kevin Durant a “bus rider” on NBA championship teams, Durant said it all with photos of Barkley’s own former teams. Criticism deserves context: only the greatest players in NBA history have the right to call out fellow players if their game is lacking.
Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
Russell Westbrook was in for a tough challenge in Los Angeles when he joined the Lakers. But fans did not expect his season to be as bad as it was. Westbrook looked quite poor in the purple and gold, and he and the franchise ended up missing the playoffs. Westbrook has been blamed for many of the problems the team had over the course of the season. And it appears he is ready to move on, at least if his Instagram is anything to go by.
After securing a shocking 4-0 sweep over the Nets this week, Celtics guard Marcus Smart showed some love to his teammates ahead of Round 2. His statement, which was posted on Twitter, included a couple of photos from the series that show how united the Cs really are after the dominant performance.
The New Orleans Pelicans are giving the Phoenix Suns all that they can handle in their first-round series in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. New Orleans had to win two games in the NBA Play-In Tournament just to qualify for the postseason field, defeating the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers. They have had that success even without young star Zion Williamson on the court.
April 25 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler erupted for 36 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead the Miami Heat to a dominant 110-86 win over the Atlanta Hawks and a 3-1 lead in the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series. The top-seeded Heat led by as many as...
BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Atlanta Hawks in game five. The Heat won the last matchup 110-86 on April 24 led by 36 points from Jimmy Butler, while De'Andre Hunter scored 24 points for the Hawks.
The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat met in a crucial Game 4 on Sunday evening, with the Hawks looking to even the series at 2-2 with another win at home. Unfortunately for Atlanta, they were no match for the Heat in this game. Miami took Game 4 comfortable with a 110-86 win, dominating the Atlanta offense over the final three quarters.
The Atlanta Hawks will face elimination in their Game 5 matchup on the road vs. the Miami Heat on Friday. The Hawks have been blown out in two of their three losses in this series, so it will interesting to see what adjustments they make on the brink of elimination. Kyle Lowry will again be out for the Heat in Game 5, but that didn’t slow down Miami in Game 4.
The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Miami Heat on Tuesday in Game 5 of their first-round matchup. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Hawks-Heat prediction and pick. Unsurprisingly, the Heat have taken control of this series. Miami currently holds a 3-1 lead over...
Jimmy Butler scored 13 of his 36 points in a dominant second quarter and the Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks 110-86 on Sunday night to take a 3-1 series lead. Miami can wrap up the first-round series in Game 5 on Tuesday night in Miami. Butler overcame a slow...
