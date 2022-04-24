ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Game 4 thread: Hawks look to even series vs. Heat

By Zach Hood
peachtreehoops.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Hawks in Miami Heat will battle on Sunday...

www.peachtreehoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Big Shot At Ben Simmons: “He Is That Pretty Girl That Is Single, And Everybody Is Wondering Why She’s Single, It’s Because She Smokes Cigarettes.”

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson And Larry Bird Agreed When Michael Jordan Told Them In 1992 That The NBA Was His League: "I Just Want You Two To Know, There's A New Sheriff In Town And His Name Is Michael Jordan."

Michael Jordan has always been supremely confident in himself and his abilities, it was part of the mentality that allowed him to become good enough to win 6 NBA titles in 8 years and claim the title of GOAT. And his desire was always to surpass the best, which for him meant overtaking the legacies of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the two players that dominated the NBA between them in the 1980s.
NBA
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Bam Adebayo
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Removes All Los Angeles Lakers Posts And Mentions From His Instagram: "He Is Done With The Lakers"

Russell Westbrook was in for a tough challenge in Los Angeles when he joined the Lakers. But fans did not expect his season to be as bad as it was. Westbrook looked quite poor in the purple and gold, and he and the franchise ended up missing the playoffs. Westbrook has been blamed for many of the problems the team had over the course of the season. And it appears he is ready to move on, at least if his Instagram is anything to go by.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks#Trae#Capela Heat
ESPN

Miami tries to clinch series in game 5

LINE: Heat -7; over/under is 217.5. EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Heat lead series 3-1 BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Atlanta Hawks in game five. The Heat won the last matchup 110-86 on April 24 led by 36 points from Jimmy Butler, while De'Andre Hunter scored 24 points for the Hawks.
MIAMI, FL
peachtreehoops.com

Hawks face 3-1 deficit after being blown out by Heat 110-86 in Game 4

The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat met in a crucial Game 4 on Sunday evening, with the Hawks looking to even the series at 2-2 with another win at home. Unfortunately for Atlanta, they were no match for the Heat in this game. Miami took Game 4 comfortable with a 110-86 win, dominating the Atlanta offense over the final three quarters.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
peachtreehoops.com

Preview: Hawks face elimination in Game 5 vs. Heat

The Atlanta Hawks will face elimination in their Game 5 matchup on the road vs. the Miami Heat on Friday. The Hawks have been blown out in two of their three losses in this series, so it will interesting to see what adjustments they make on the brink of elimination. Kyle Lowry will again be out for the Heat in Game 5, but that didn’t slow down Miami in Game 4.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Jimmy Butler, Heat overwhelm the Hawks in Game 4

Jimmy Butler scored 13 of his 36 points in a dominant second quarter and the Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks 110-86 on Sunday night to take a 3-1 series lead. Miami can wrap up the first-round series in Game 5 on Tuesday night in Miami. Butler overcame a slow...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy