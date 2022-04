In a new investigative report, Equalia reports on the consequences of current cruel practices towards chickens on a farm related to a provider of Carrefour Spain. They reported that birds are immersed in electrified water as a method of stunning before slaughter. The European Commission points out that a ban on this process is necessary because of the animal suffering involved. These practices reflect the lack of interest shown by Carrefour Spain in adapting to the minimum poultry welfare requirements as the company has already done in France and Poland.

