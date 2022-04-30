ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Unpopular People's Convoy Truckers Pelted With Eggs In Oakland

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mpLz9_0fJ35lC800

A “People’s Convoy” of truckers eventually took the speedy way out of town after Oakland residents pelted the trucks with eggs in a scrambled confrontation captured on video .

“Get the fuck out,” yelled many of the counter-demonstrators, while one trucker was seen climbing out of his vehicle to confront an individual hurling eggs.

Protesters in the convoy were heard later complaining on their CB radios about having to wash their trucks, the Sacramento Bee reported.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the convoy — which involved about 20 semis, pickup trucks and vans — initially rolled into the Bay Area last week to plant American flags on the lawn of the San Francisco residence of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). But they couldn’t decide which house was hers , according to Daily Beast journalist Zachary Petrizzo.

Then the convoy took off Friday for Oakland to protest outside the home of California Assembly member Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) over an abortion-protection bill and a second bill that would have mandated COVID vaccines for private business employees (which she had already put on hold last month ), The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

As the convoy jammed the streets outside a Safeway grocery store on the way to Wicks’ place, residents and stuck drivers reportedly took the opportunity to buy lots of eggs .

Wicks’ office told The Mercury News that she was home when the convoy arrived at her street, and she called the police for protection.

Bullhorns and loud trucks lend no legitimacy to baseless conspiracy theories from out-of-state protesters,” said a statement sent by her spokesperson to the Mercury News. Assembly member Wicks “will not indulge any attempts to influence her legislative work through harassment and intimidation tactics,” the statement added.

The convoy was reportedly back at its California home base in Sacramento Sunday.

Oakland was so proud.

Check out the video up top from Rise Images (with permission).

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 29

Adam Miller
5d ago

I hope the chubby white girl got charged with something for her on screen vandalism.

Reply(3)
24
Big Al
5d ago

Oakland is very proud of their criminals and happy to showcase.

Reply(1)
34
tviper2779
4d ago

“called police for protection” you mean the same police you want defunded??

Reply
17
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Buffy Wicks
