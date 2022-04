A scheduled execution in Tennessee Thursday night was put on temporary hold by the governor, but it's not entirely clear why. Oscar Franklin Smith, 72, was scheduled to be executed via lethal injection, but one hour before the deed was to be done, Gov. Bill Lee issued a temporary reprieve. A statement from the governor said that there was an "oversight in preparation for lethal injection," but didn't explain what the issues were.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO