Lewis Hamilton may have had a “horrible” weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, as the seven-time world champion conceded any hopes of winning this season’s title, but the Mercedes driver has been backed by Red Bull boss Christian Horner to “become a factor” this year. Hamilton’s 13th place finish at Imola was one of the worst races of his 16-year F1 career. The 37-year-old struggled to pass Pierre Gasly at the back of the midfield battle and the gulf to the top of the field was underlined after he was lapped by last year’s title rival...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO