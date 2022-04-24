A circus of quirks in ‘You Can’t Take It With You’ from Goose Creek Players

“Gaslit” has a funny way of recalling a dark moment in American history. It takes a step back and asks: what if Watergate was more of a Coen brothers farce than the tense, paranoid ‘70s thrillers that came after it? That air of absurdity, of eccentric morons making plans that were far from airtight, introduces the amusing disgust of this story. Playing with historical events in an intimate lens (and based on the Slate podcast “Slow Burn”), “Gaslit” wonders what it might be like if complicit Attorney General John Mitchell just left his espionage checklist on the bedside for his wife Martha Mitchell to see, or that when the involved criminals were questioned by authorities, most of them clammed up like pre-teens caught smoking. It’s a striking tonal approach, and while it’s not assembled dramatically or comedically to hit you in the gut, “Gaslit” does humanize the events, and finds a new way to make them compelling.

