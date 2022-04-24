ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A circus of quirks in ‘You Can’t Take It With You’ from Goose Creek Players

By Bob Ashby
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou Can’t Take It With You, the 1936 hit comedy by George Kaufman and Moss Hart, won a Pulitzer, led to an Oscar-winning movie directed by Frank Capra, and has had a number of successful Broadway revivals, most recently in 2014, giving it the status of an American classic. Its antiquated...

Collider

From 'The X-Files' to 'Frasier' - Harriet Sansom Harris' Best Television Performances

Actress and “character actor” extraordinaire Harriet Sansom Harris has recently caused a stir in her scene-stealing cameo in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza as Mary Grady, the agent to lead character Gary Valentine, played by Cooper Hoffman. A Tony-winning actor for her performance in the 2001 musical Thoroughly Modern Millie, Harris is widely known in the theater community. Still, it is most likely her face, before her name, that gives her wider audience recognition beyond the stage. That may be changing now that the public at large has gone crazy for her stellar performance in this Oscar-nominated film. And while others may know her memorable supporting roles in films like Memento, Addams Family Values, and Anderson’s own The Phantom Thread, it has been on television where her talents have been showcased front and center.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

The Real Reason Gene Hackman Quit Hollywood Forever

He was trained to be an actor, not a star, his words, but Gene Hackman will be remembered as both, even after this shooting star finally escaped the Hollywood limelight. A two-time Oscar winner out of an impressive five nominations, this guy has his share of trophies. So why did this legend step away from it all? And what went on behind the camera?
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

The 66 Best TV Comedies of All Time

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: The below piece was originally published on March 27, 2020. It has been expanded from the 50 greatest TV comedies of all time to the 66 greatest as of April 21, 2022.] Comedy rules are made to be broken. If all laughter comes from some great psychological misdirect, then it follows that the funniest series are the ones that continue to take the unexpected routes.  But sometimes a comedy is memorable because of the rules that it inadvertently puts in place. Some foundational TV series have endured not because they were ratings or...
TV SHOWS
theplaylist.net

‘Gaslit’ Review: Sean Penn & Julia Roberts’ Quirky Watergate Series Is Coen-Brothers-Esque

“Gaslit” has a funny way of recalling a dark moment in American history. It takes a step back and asks: what if Watergate was more of a Coen brothers farce than the tense, paranoid ‘70s thrillers that came after it? That air of absurdity, of eccentric morons making plans that were far from airtight, introduces the amusing disgust of this story. Playing with historical events in an intimate lens (and based on the Slate podcast “Slow Burn”), “Gaslit” wonders what it might be like if complicit Attorney General John Mitchell just left his espionage checklist on the bedside for his wife Martha Mitchell to see, or that when the involved criminals were questioned by authorities, most of them clammed up like pre-teens caught smoking. It’s a striking tonal approach, and while it’s not assembled dramatically or comedically to hit you in the gut, “Gaslit” does humanize the events, and finds a new way to make them compelling.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Tyra Banks Boards ‘Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead’ Remake From Treehouse Pictures

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Tyra Banks (America’s Next Top Model) has signed on for a role in Treehouse Pictures’ remake of Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead, which is heading into production in Los Angeles in July. The original 1991 film, from director Stephen Herek, follows Sue Ellen “Swell” Crandell (Christina Applegate), a 17-year-old forced to take care of her four younger siblings after the babysitter hired by her mother dies while mom’s out of town. While the Warner Bros comedy also starring Joanna Cassidy, Keith Coogan, John Getz and Josh Charles didn’t land as a major...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Offer’ Review: Look How They Massacred The Story Of My Boy, ‘The Godfather’

In the history of cinema, one of the most prescient and brilliantly searing indictments of Hollywood, and of the inherent unimaginativeness pervasive in studio execs, comes via Robert Altman’s 1992 Tinseltown satire “The Player.” Specifically, the scene where Buck Henry tries to sell shallow studio exec Tim Robbins the banal idea for “The Graduate II.” Hilarious, biting, and sharp (the exec loves it, naturally), the moment speaks volumes about Hollywood’s predisposition for playing it safe, superficial sequels, and keeping that gravy train running.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Review: It’s Time to Say Goodbye, but Not to Everyone

Click here to read the full article. “Downton Abbey: A New Era” is bookended by a wedding and a funeral. In between, a good deal happens: Babies are born and paternities questioned, long-simmering romances clinched and fresh ones set to bloom; an excursion takes a fraction of the family to France while a film crew keeps the rest of them busy back home. It all adds up to rather more than audiences of 2019’s standalone “Downton Abbey” feature must have expected, if only because the earlier film seemed conspicuously uninterested in starting anything new. That’s the trouble with television — from...
MOVIES
Polygon

Showtime’s The Man Who Fell to Earth remake (almost) promises a future we can believe in

When President Grover Cleveland pushed a button to light the 100,000 incandescent lamps at the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago, the luminous glow, which left attendees awestruck in the face of modernity, finally shined the world from the proverbial dark ages toward the future. In Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman’s Showtime limited series The Man Who Fell to Earth, a slew of tech royalty look out windows at a London skyline dazzlingly lit by quantum fusion power, capturing a similar sense of promise and wonder. This show understands the tricky balance between mystery and intrigue, madness and lucidity, progress and heartbreak. It doesn’t always set its own world ablaze in the same way, but it manages to offer a hearty spark.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’: Why the 70-Year Old Series Remains Timeless

It’s long been hailed as one of the greatest shows of all time, delighting audiences for decades. Even well beyond the days when the series officially left the air. When I Love Lucy first hit the airwaves in the fall of 1951, it became an instant sensation. Within six months of the pilots airing, the classic CBS sitcom series became television’s number one show. A spot in which the series remained for much of its six-season run.
TV SERIES
CNET

HBO Max: The 27 Best Movies to Watch

If it's been a while since you've checked out what's on HBO Max, or you've never tried this streaming service before, there's never been a better time to give it a try. For $10 a month you get access to the best of HBO, which includes a ton of movies recently in theaters. And like every streaming app, the full list of great movies available changes all the time. We're keeping track of what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
TVLine

The Time Traveler's Wife Sets May Premiere at HBO — Watch Full Trailer

Click here to read the full article. If absence makes the heart grow fonder, The Time Traveler’s Wife will become extremely fond of her spouse this spring. HBO announced Thursday that its series adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s novel will premiere on Sunday, May 15. The six-episode drama will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Written by Doctor Who vet Steven Moffat, The Time Traveler’s Wife will chronicle the “intricate and magical love story” between Clare Abshire (Game of Thrones‘ Rose Leslie) and Henry DeTamble (Sanditon‘s Theo James), the latter of whom is never in one place for very long....
TV SERIES
The Independent

Gaslit review: A sublime Julia Roberts can’t save new Watergate series

Julia Roberts can elevate a scene with nothing but the staccato of her whisper or the anxious fondling of an earring. In Starz’s eight-episode limited series Gaslit, she plays Martha Mitchell, the outspoken wife of Richard Nixon’s attorney-general John Mitchell and one of the few characters not immediately recognisable from other Hollywood restagings of this dark moment in US political history. Roberts’s Martha is an all-purpose gossip – nickname: “The Mouth of the South” – until her husband violently threatens her against telling the press what she knows of the administration’s criminal tactics. Roberts is wrenching as she slides from...
MOVIES

