Cayce, SC

South Carolina police officer killed in the line of duty, officials confirm

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police say one of their officers was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning while on a call for service. The suspect in the situation is also dead, officers now say, following a multi-hour standoff. Officers confirmed just after 7 a.m. that...

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
Cayce, SC
Cayce, SC
South Carolina State
Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
#Columbia Police
Off-duty Schertz police officer placed on paid administrative leave following 'self-defense' shooting outside Walmart

SAN ANTONIO — There are still several questions surrounding Friday's shooting in which an off-duty Schertz police officer sent two people to the hospital. The off-duty officer who reportedly shot two people in "self-defense," has been placed on paid administrative leave. Meanwhile, the shooting victims are recovering, based on...
SCHERTZ, TX
Man dies after being shot by officers following high-speed chase

CLEVELAND, Texas — A man was shot and killed by police following a high-speed chase in Cleveland, according to police. It started when the Cleveland Police Department was responding to reports of a stolen vehicle. When they arrived on scene, police say the suspect fled southbound on I-69 at speeds over 100 miles per hour.
CLEVELAND, TX
Man found shot three times on the southeast side

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found shot several times near the sidewalk of a southeast side area Wednesday morning. Officers were called out to Anza and Quig Road for a reported shooting around 2:30 a.m. Police say the man in his 40s was shot three times, with mostly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

