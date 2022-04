Cardi B took a shot at being a survivalist for a day and -- knock on wood -- an apocalypse better not descend any time soon because this was no walk in the park, okurrr!. In her latest installment of Cardi Tries for her show on Facebook Messenger, the "I Like It" rapper and comedian, Affion Crockett, test their survival skills on a campsite in Thousand Oaks, California. Crockett asks Cardi why in the world she dragged him on this journey, and she responds, "People always ask me, 'If you were stranded somewhere with somebody who would it be?' And I always tell them, 'I rather be with somebody that’s gonna make me laugh because if we’re going to die, we’re going to die laughing.'" Noted!

THOUSAND OAKS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO