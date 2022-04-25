ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Butler has 36 points as Heat overwhelm Young, Hawks, 110-86

By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6QWp_0fJ26jK200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u06V5_0fJ26jK200

Miami used team defense to smother Atlanta's Trae Young and then leaned on Jimmy Butler to take the scoring lead.

Butler scored 13 of his 36 points in a dominant second quarter and the Heat beat the Hawks 110-86 while again shutting down Young on Sunday night to take a 3-1 series lead.

Miami can wrap up the first-round series in Game 5 on Tuesday night in Miami.

Miami ended Atlanta’s six-game home winning streak despite playing without point guard Kyle Lowry, who was held out with a left hamstring strain. Butler said some of his motivation to take the scoring lead was the need to fill the void left by Lowry's injury.

“Everybody is in my ear about staying aggressing, taking more shots,” Butler said. “Tonight was a good one. We've got another one we've got to get.”

Butler overcame a slow start. He made only 1 of 7 shots before hitting his final five shots of the first half to lead the turnaround.

Miami outscored Atlanta 30-15 in the second period, holding the Hawks to a season scoring low for the period.

Butler had 10 rebounds, four assists and blocked a shot.

Young scored only nine points with five assists and five turnovers as he was shut down by Miami's defense for the second time in four games. Young was held to eight points in Miami's 115-91 Game 1 win.

“They're doing a great job of showing help and not letting me get to the paint,” Young said. “You've got to give them credit. We've got to do a better job of figuring out how to get open looks so I can create for my teammates and myself, too.”

Miami outscored Atlanta 47-26 in the paint.

“They basically kept us on the perimeter,” said Hawks coach Nate McMillan.

De'Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 24 points.

Gabe Vincent had 11 points while sinking three 3-pointers in his fill-in start for Lowry, who strained his hamstring in the third quarter Friday night in a 111-110 loss to the Hawks. Lowry's status for Game 5 is not known.

Vincent also led the defensive effort against Young.

The Hawks led 37-29 before Miami took control with a 15-0 run in the second period.

A key in the Heat's surge came on a Butler steal from Collins, who fouled as Butler scored and then made the free throw. It was Collins' third foul.

The 15-0 run, capped by Vincent's 3-pointer, left Miami with a 44-37 lead. The Heat were not through, closing the half with an 11-0 run for a 55-41 lead at the break.

Butler drove through the Atlanta defense for two late baskets in the half after Collins left the game with four fouls with 1:54 remaining. Collins, who scored 11 points, finished with five fouls.

Miami led 98-74 when McMillan pulled out Young and his other starters.

TIP-INS

Heat: P.J. Tucker had 14 points and eight rebounds. Tucker was called for a technical foul when tensions rose after he was fouled by Onyeka Onkongwu late in the third quarter. ... Bam Adebayo also had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Hawks: C Clint Capela started after missing the first three games of the series with a right knee hyperextension. Capela had five rebounds and his only two points in his first 8 minutes. He finished with seven rebounds. ... The Hawks made only 5 of 11 free throws in the first half and 11 of 20 overall.

INJURY SCARE

Young went to the floor in pain midway through the opening period after Vincent stepped on his left foot. Young winced and was slow to rise to his feet but remained in the game.

“It's a little sore,” Young said after the game. “I definitely rolled it a little bit.”

OLADIPO READY WHEN CALLED

Victor Oladipo played 23 minutes, scoring six points with eight rebounds and four assists in his first appearance of the playoff series for Miami.

“I really admire him for his fortitude,” said Miami coach Erik Spoelstra.

It was Oladipo's first action since scoring 40 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists on April 10 against Orlando in the Heat's final regular season game.

“I was ready regardless,” Oladipo said when asked if he was told before the game he would see playing time. “Nobody has to tell me anything.”

UP NEXT

Miami will try to extend its three-game home winning streak over Atlanta, including the first two games of the series, in Game 5. Overall, the Heat are 5-2 at home against the Hawks this season.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Usher & Ja Morant's Father Realize They're Long-Lost 'Twins' At Memphis Grizzlies Playoff Game

Memphis, TN – The collab basketball fans were waiting for finally took place Tuesday night (April 26) courtside at the FedEx Forum. Usher and Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s father, Tee Morant, were seated next to each other rocking nearly identical outfits when they were put on the Lookalike Cam’s jumbotron during the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves’ first-round playoff game.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Look: Gilbert Arenas’ Comment On Steph Curry Going Viral

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been a deadly sixth man off the bench as he continues to work his way back up to full minutes. In Curry’s absence, rising-star Jordan Poole has emerged as a productive starting option — helping the Warriors to a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Collins, GA
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Butler, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Nate Mcmillan
Person
Trae Young
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Erik Spoelstra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba
FortyEightMinutes

Nets Rumors: Trades, Simmons, Jackson, Morris, Irving

While Ben Simmons never made it on the court this year for the Nets, sources tell Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report that the 25-year-old wanted to make his debut earlier this spring so that he could establish a basketball connection with new teammates. Some within the Nets organization are hoping that Simmons spends significant time […] The post Nets Rumors: Trades, Simmons, Jackson, Morris, Irving appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Kenny Pickett’s Girlfriend Goes Viral During NFL Draft

Kenny Pickett is not at the NFL Draft, as he’s spending the biggest night of his life with friends and family members. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is still waiting to get picked, but he’s expected go in the first round. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is sitting next to...
NFL
NBC Sports

Steph likes Tatum's quote about KD as Game 5 motivation

There’s a lot to be learned from watching other NBA players on the court, but Steph Curry is also absorbing what his peers have to say when drawing up a game plan for the Warriors’ Game 5 matchup with the Denver Nuggets. As the Warriors look to advance...
DENVER, CO
ABC News

ABC News

623K+
Followers
150K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy