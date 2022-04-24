ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Watch: Billy Horschel, Sam Burns and Jason Day discuss penalty drop in Zurich Classic final round

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tmh7J_0fJ202rQ00
Photo by AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

AVONDALE, La. — On the 16th tee box, Billy Horschel and Sam Burns sat just two shots back of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay. The par-4 was driveable during Sunday’s final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and Burns had a crack at it.

His ball found the water.

Unsure of where it went in, the group had a lengthy discussion on whether or not the ball crossed near the green or if they would have to drop it back in the fairway.

Horschel claimed that he saw the ball bounce first — which video replay backed up — before going into the water, and that would only be possible if it did so above the red hazard line.

Watch the full interaction below:

“So from where we were, Sam pulled his drive a little bit and it was coming back,” Horschel said after the round. “Conversation was did it land above the red line. Well, I saw a ball land and bounce. From the tee box and everything, you really can’t see the red line.”

“The ball was six inches into the water,” Burns said. “If it lands close to the edge, it’s going to kick pretty hard in, but if it lands higher up it’s going to kind of…”

Then Horschel carried on.

“It’s going to take a couple bounces. From what I saw and not being able to see the red line and where the red line was, I couldn’t see below that from the tee box when I got up there, so I figured that ball had to land up on top of the red line. We asked TV and everything, and TV didn’t have clear-cut evidence.

“Travis, his caddie, saw the ball bounce. I’m one to play it safe, but I was pretty confident that ball landed above the red line.”

The pair eventually took their drop near the green where Horschel then chipped the team’s third to two feet and was able to escape with par.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Announces Decision: Golf Fans React

Phil Mickelson has requested a release from the PGA Tour to participate in the first LIV Golf Invitational event this June. Via Dan Rapaport of Golf Digest, Mickelson’s agent, Steve Loy, released a statement confirming his request ahead of the June 9-11 event in London. Mickelson is also set to defend last year’s PGA Championship and compete in the U.S. Open.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour fan yells Will Smith's Oscars line after Sam Burns tee shot

When it comes to golf fans and shouting stupid things at pro events it is fair to say that sometimes a village is missing their idiot. Over the weekend, one PGA Tour fan decided to pay tribute to Will Smith's Oscars mad moment. We've heard so many unwelcome things being...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Steve Williams, funny story about Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods' former caddie Steve Williams has spoken about the time he accidentally dropped the big cat's 9-iron in a lake during the Ryder Cup. The year was 2006 and it was a very good season from the then 31-year-old. He had won eight times that included two majors. Steve...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Ball, LA
City
Avondale, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Footwear News

Dustin Johnson’s Wife Paulina Gretzky’s Glam Outfit Evolution: From Golf Courses to Red Carpets

Click here to read the full article. Although Paulina Gretzky is mostly known for being the Canadian Hockey player Wayne Gretzky’s daughter, over the years, she has shown that she knows how to make a statement with her style. The “Guns, Girls and Gambling” star was brought into the limelight when she starred in the film “In God We Trust” in 2000. Now, the wife of the American golfer Dustin Johnson, Gretzky continues to pull off looks while sitting on the sidelines and cheering him on to victory. And she’s currently bringing her standout style to the 2022 Masters Tournament. Keep reading...
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

Tiger Woods actually met rumoured fiancée Erica Herman years ago – inside relationship

Golf legend Tiger Woods, 46, has returned to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club just over one year after he was involved in a horror car crash. As well as his two children Sam, 14, and Charlie, 13, the 15-time major champion's girlfriend of five years Erica Herman is likely rooting for his success. But who is Erica and how did they meet? Here's everything we know about Tiger's current partner and his dating history…
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac’s Masters Towel Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac is ready for The Masters. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality unveiled her 2022 Masters towel on social media on Tuesday morning. Spiranac, who played at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has since become a sports media personality. Tuesday morning, Spiranac unveiled...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Spun

Photos: How Scottie Scheffler Reportedly Met His Wife

Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith Scudder, are a couple of holes away from having the biggest celebration of their lives. Scheffler is leading The Masters by four strokes with only four holes to play on Sunday afternoon. Barring an epic collapse, Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, will be donning the green jacket on Sunday night.
CELEBRITIES
Financial World

Tiger Woods in legal troubles?

New trouble for Tiger Woods extra golf activities. Palm Beach County judge has thrown out a lawsuit accusing to Jupiter restaurant owned by the American golfer of causing the 2018 alcohol-fueled death of a 24-year-old bartender. Circuit Judge Samantha Schosberg-Feuer said that The Woods' Jupiter can’t be held responsible for...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s Jim Nantz’s favorite time of year. We don’t know that for sure, but it has to be, right? The legendary play-by-play announcer is calling the Final Four this weekend and The Masters next weekend. What’s better than that?. Nantz, one of the best play-by-play announcers...
RELATIONSHIPS
Financial World

John Daly: 'Saudi and PGA tours should...'

The PGA Tour and the start-up Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational have been the main topic for several days. LIV Golf Invitational is set to begin in June. John Daly, the 55-year-old fan favorite believes that they need to work together and that only by working together can they end this ‘conflict’.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Golf's civil war continues with Sergio Garcia 'prepared to risk his Ryder Cup place by applying for permission to compete in the £19m first breakaway Saudi series event - as the European Tour could crack down on rebels'

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia is ready to risk Ryder Cup exile and play in the first Saudi rebel series event in London. The Spaniard, Europe's all-time leading points scorer, is reportedly one of at least three major winners who will ask the PGA Tour for permission to appear in the record $25million (£19m) tournament at Centurion Club in St Albans in June, according to the Telegraph.
GOLF
ESPN

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky got married over the weekend

PGA Tour star Dustin Johnson married model-actress Paulina Gretzky over the weekend at a resort in the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. The 33-year-old Gretzky, who is the daughter of hockey great Wayne Gretzky and actress Janet Jones, and Johnson have been engaged since 2013. Johnson, 37, won the 2016 U.S. Open and the 2020 Masters to go with 24 total PGA Tour wins. He was the PGA Tour Player of the Year in 2016 and 2020.
GOLF
The Independent

Phil Mickelson requests release from PGA Tour for first LIV Golf event in June

Phil Mickelson has requested a release from the PGA Tour to play the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event in June.The six-time major winner has also registered for May’s US PGA Championship at Southern Hills – where he will be the defending champion –  and the US Open at Brookline, which takes place the week after the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club outside London.Mickelson has been taking a break from golf since the fall-out from his explosive comments about the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed breakaway spearheaded by Greg Norman.Mickelson accused the PGA Tour of “obnoxious greed” and...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Trump Doral to host LIV Golf season finale; More big names heavily linked to Saudi-backed tour

LIV Golf Invitational Series today announced Trump National Doral Miami as the host for the season-ending Team Championship set for October 27-30. The iconic Blue Monster course will stage the seeded four-day, four-round, match play knock-out event featuring 12 teams competing for $50MM. The first-place team will walk away with $16m, followed by $10m for second, and $8m for third with each player on the team receiving a 25% cut of earnings. The Team Championship is the eighth and final event on the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series schedule.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy