ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chance The Rapper’s Nonprofit Distributes Meals In Chicago

By Brandee Sanders
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KqnXD_0fJ1yW3F00

B eyond his music, lyricist Chance the Rapper is known for leading philanthropic efforts centered on supporting underserved communities within Chicago. In celebration of his birthday, the Grammy award-winning music artist—whose real name is Chancelor Bennett —distributed thousands of free meals in the city, People reported.

Bennett hosted a food giveaway on April 16 through his organization SocialWorks ; a nonprofit that interweaves arts education and civic engagement. SocialWorks strives to eradicate socioeconomic issues that cause homelessness and food insecurity. The organization also works to ensure youth from impoverished communities have access to mental wellness and academic resources.

SocialWorks teamed up with the Conscious Alliance , Taste for the Homeless , Gyrls In The Hood , Discover and Ben & Jerry’s for the effort. Acts of generosity like the one led by Bennett for his 29th birthday are needed as food insecurity remains an issue within the city of Chicago. Feeding America reported nearly half a million people in Cook County live in food insecure households.

This social good project is just one of many impactful initiatives led by Bennett. In 2018, he pledged to donate $1 million to better the mental health care resources in Chicago. As part of his gift, six mental health care facilities in the Cook County area received grants. In the past, he’s made multi million-dollar donations to Chicago Public Schools. “I’m honored to make this donation to Chicago Public Schools Foundation and help cultivate Chicago creative minds,” he told the New York Times . “I’m committed to helping Chicago’s children have quality learning experiences that include the arts.”

SEE ALSO:

Chance The Rapper Donates $1 Million To Improve Chicago’s Mental Health Resources

Chance The Rapper Donates $1M To Chicago Public Schools

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

‘Cooley High’ Cast Reunites and Celebrates How The Film ‘Changed the Landscape for People of Color’

The cast of the 1975 film Cooley High reunited at the 13th annual TCM Classic Film Festival to spotlight the film’s breakthrough in Black-produced cinema. On Friday, Director Michael Schultz and Cooley High stars Glynn Turman, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Garrett Morris, Cynthia Davis, and Steven Williams sat down for a pre-screening talk about the film’s legacy, Chicago Sun-Times reports.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
NBC Chicago

Applications are Now Open for Chicago's $500-Per-Month Assistance Program. Here's How it Works

Your Chicago household may be eligible to receive $500 a month for twelve months as part of a new pilot program, and you can apply starting Monday. The Chicago Resilient Community Pilot, a direct-cash assistance program that will support 5,000 low-income Chicago households with $500 per month for 1 year "is a $31.5 million program to benefit Chicago residents and families facing economic hardships caused by COVID-19," a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot office reads.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chance The Rapper#Volunteers#Food Security#Arts Education#Chicago Public Schools#Charity#Gyrlsinthehood Discover#The Conscious Alliance
Chicago Defender

Healthcare and Heartbreak: Chicago ER Doctor On Life During the Pandemic

The world is still mired in the devastation of COVID-19 and its effect on healthcare, the economy, and society at large will be felt for years to come. In his new book, The Emergency: A Year of Healing and Heartbreak in a Chicago ER, University of Chicago Medicine doctor Thomas Fisher recounts his experience as an emergency room physician amid the chaos of the pandemic and addresses the impact that an unjust healthcare system has on his South Side patients.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Best Candy Stores in Chicago and the Suburbs

Did you know that Chicago has a history with candy? Once known as the “Candy Capital of the World,” Lemon Heads, Juicy Fruit and Tootsie Rolls all originated in the Windy City. And lucky for us, our city is packed with the coolest candy stores around!. Take a...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Review: Funeral Potatoes, a virtual restaurant, is redefining modern Midwestern food and hospitality in Chicago

If you’ve ever made or received funeral potatoes, you probably know it’s not just a casserole dish of the greater Midwest and other outposts of American culture, but occasionally an expression of overwhelming emotions where they’re traditionally kept suppressed. Ope. In Chicago, Funeral Potatoes is a virtual restaurant redefining not just modern Midwestern food, but the thematic restaurant ...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Another Chicago Tortilla Maker Is Accused of Ignoring Poor Working Conditions

The improvements in working conditions for employees at El Milagro have left other tortillería workers wondering if labor organizing could have the same impact for them. Case in point: The workers behind El Ranchero, the popular corn chip company distributed to grocery stores around Chicago, are the latest to push management for improvements.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
WBEZ

Chicago Community Trust CEO Helene Gayle is stepping down to lead Spelman College

The head of one of Chicago’s largest foundations is stepping down to be president of Spelman College. Helene Gayle announced Monday that she is leaving The Chicago Community Trust in June to lead the historically Black women’s college in Atlanta. She said she thought leading the Trust would be her last job but she couldn’t turn down “the opportunity to continue a legacy of shaping the lives of young women of African descent, many of whom have gone on to have illustrious careers.”
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Leaders, Athletes Gather for Child Mind Institute Fundraiser

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on kids’ mental health and experts agree that it will last for years. Bay Area community leaders and athletes gathered in Menlo Park Monday for a fundraiser for the Child Mind Institute. The organization, based in San Mateo, helps families and their...
SAN MATEO, CA
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy