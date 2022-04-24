ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Stephen Curry Unveils Project Centered On Diversifying Golf

By Brandee Sanders
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QxSI9_0fJ1yUHn00

W hether it’s cultivating youth empowerment initiatives through his Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation or backing historically Black colleges and universities, NBA star Stephen Curry has displayed his dedication to uplifting underserved communities and underrepresented groups. For his latest project, the Golden State Warriors guard has set out to diversify the world of golf.

The sport has historically lacked representation and remains white-male dominated. Research shows 9.5 percent of professional golfers are Black and 14 percent are Latinx. Women account for only 8 percent of golf professionals. Cognizant of the racial and gender disparities and barriers to entry, Curry is using his lifestyle brand Underrated to make the sport more accessible.

Through the company—which he founded in 2019—he’s leading a project dubbed Underrated Golf that is centered on creating pathways in the sport for youth through education and equity. Student-athletes who are part of the program will have access to exclusive golf courses and will have the opportunity to network and foster connections with power players and leading corporations to learn about career paths within the sport. The top youth golfers will compete in the brand’s upcoming Underrated Golf Tour for a Curry Cup.

Underrated Golf will also be used to develop a pipeline of diverse talent for sports corporations. Curry says the initiative will help push the needle forward when it comes to inclusivity. “I created Underrated back in 2019 with the goal of celebrating the underdog,” he shared in a statement . “Underrated is a mindset, a motivation, a calling, a compliment. With this inspiration, I am excited to expand the brand into Underrated Golf, which happens to be one of the most inaccessible sports for underrepresented individuals across the globe. Underrated Golf will provide equity, access and opportunity, recognizing the instrumental role the sport plays as one of the greatest vehicles and connectors for life successes.”

Curry has continually used sports as a means for social change. News about the Underrated Golf project comes a year after he pledged to financially support Howard University’s golf program for six years.

SEE ALSO:

Stephen And Ayesha Curry Advance Efforts To Empower Youth Through Literature

Steph And Ayesha Curry Lead Youth Empowerment Project In Oakland

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Charles Barkley Responds to Kevin Durant's Social Media Attacks

Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew addressed the ongoing war of words/tweets/Instagram stories they've had with Kevin Durant. Specifically Barkley went at Durant for singling him out for his Houston Rockets days. Here's the segment:. Barkley is correct that he could bring up Durant's time with the Oklahoma...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Announces Decision On His Golf Future

Lefty legend Phil Mickelson has reportedly made a decision on his golf future. Mickelson, 51, has signed up for two golf events, indicating he’s planning on returning to the sport. The lefty pro has applied to play in the first LIV Golf event series in London and the PGA Championship.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Ayesha Curry
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Gets Real About Ben Simmons' Situation With The Brooklyn Nets: "Ben Is Getting To The Point Where His Teammates Are Like ‘Yo, Does This Dude Want To Play Basketball?’"

Up until last season's playoffs, Ben Simmons was considered one of the best young players in the league. Moreover, he was a fan favorite as well. But his popularity among fans has been constantly plummeting this season. Initially, it was due to him forcing his way out of the Philadelphia...
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Removes All Los Angeles Lakers Posts And Mentions From His Instagram: "He Is Done With The Lakers"

Russell Westbrook was in for a tough challenge in Los Angeles when he joined the Lakers. But fans did not expect his season to be as bad as it was. Westbrook looked quite poor in the purple and gold, and he and the franchise ended up missing the playoffs. Westbrook has been blamed for many of the problems the team had over the course of the season. And it appears he is ready to move on, at least if his Instagram is anything to go by.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Professional Golf#Howard University#Warriors#Latinx
WDVM 25

Adam Oumiddoch trains hard and fasts for Ramadan

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) – Adam Oumiddoch is just 14, but he’s a basketball player to keep an eye on. “End goal for now is division one college basketball and then if I play good there hopefully I’ll get to the NBA,” Oumiddoch said. “And I will get to the NBA.” Next year, Oumiddoch will be […]
SPRINGFIELD, VA
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy