FDNY mourns loss of firefighter Timothy Klein who died battling Canarsie fire

The FDNY is mourning the loss of firefighter Timothy Klein, 31.

FDNY members saluted as the body Timothy Klein was transported from Brookdale Hospital.

"Timothy lost his life doing the job that we ask of him every day and his fellow colleagues. We communicated with his fellow firefighters, and as can be expected, they are hurt and devastated by this incident," said Mayor Eric Adams.

Klein was appointed to the FDNY on December 28, 2015. He was assigned to Ladder Company 170 in Canarsie.

In January 2019, Klein eulogized his friend fellow firefighter Stephen Pollard , who tragically lost his life when he fell through a gap on the Belt Parkway while trying to save victims of a crash.

"He never hesitated to ask questions to learn everything he could about the job, striving to become the best firefighter he could be," Klein said of Pollard, "he went about his business the way an ideal probationary firefighter should - he earned his place in Canarsie by the way he carried himself and how he did everything the right way."

Klein is the 1,157th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty.

Klein is a resident of Queens, and is survived by his father, retired FDNY firefighter Patrick Klein, his mother Diane, and his three sisters.

The last member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty was Jesse Gerhard, who died on February 16, 2022

Klein's funeral arrangements are pending.

