Springfield Museums holds Earth Day Festival

For the first time in three years, Greeks were able to celebrate Orthodox Easter without the restrictions made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic.Beyond the obvious religious messages, in Greece, Easter signifies a return to the countryside, often to people's ancestral homes, and a mass exodus from big cities.Police and port authorities say that this year’s exodus was significantly higher than that of pre-pandemic 2019.In 2020, there was a total lockdown; in 2021, some dared leave the cities, often in violation of long-distance travel rules. Police had set up roadblocks on national roads to turn offenders around and impose fines.This...

FESTIVAL ・ 2 DAYS AGO