Football storylines to follow around Seminole County

Seminole quarterback Luke Rucker, throwing against Lake Brantley on Sept. 7, still will have FSU-bound receiver Darren Lawrence as a target. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Sanford Seminole is once again the top team in the county while teams such as Lake Mary and Lake Brantley retool after big losses in their programs:

● One of the longest-tenured high school football coaches in the area called it a career after 32 years when Lake Brantley’s David Delfiacco stepped down from his alma mater. The former quarterback in the 1980s officially took the head coaching post in 2016, leading the Patriots to five winning seasons. He is replaced by Skip Clayton, son of former Lake Brantley coach George Clayton. Skip has spent the last six years as the team’s offensive coordinator.

● Lake Mary will have a very different offense following the graduation of star quarterback Gunnar Smith. The USF commit passed for more than 1,700 yards and 19 touchdowns, leading the Rams to an 8-3 season and falling short of the 8A title. The team also lost nine key defensive players who have graduated, which will be a big need to fill in 2022.

● Seminole returns its key offensive players with receivers Michael Key and Darren Lawrence and quarterback Luke Rucker. Antonio Simpson will lead the defense in his upcoming senior year. He enters his third season under coach Eric Lodge.

● Tim Dycus landed his first head coaching job with Winter Springs after serving as an offensive coordinator for the better part of two decades. He takes over for Matt Hesselbart, who coached for the past two years. Before joining the Bears program, Dycus coached NFL quarterback Jeff Driskel at Hagerty as the offensive coordinator. He’s spent the last eight years with Winter Springs in that same role.

● Oviedo lost quarterback Chase Copper, who threw for more than 2,000 yards last year, but get running back DJ Scott again for one last time. They Lions will look to improve to a 6-4 season under now second-year coach Greg Odierno, who also returns the majority of his defense.