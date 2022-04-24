ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Football storylines to follow around Seminole County

By Austin David, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TWvv0_0fJ1ZERU00
Seminole quarterback Luke Rucker, throwing against Lake Brantley on Sept. 7, still will have FSU-bound receiver Darren Lawrence as a target. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Sanford Seminole is once again the top team in the county while teams such as Lake Mary and Lake Brantley retool after big losses in their programs:

● One of the longest-tenured high school football coaches in the area called it a career after 32 years when Lake Brantley’s David Delfiacco stepped down from his alma mater. The former quarterback in the 1980s officially took the head coaching post in 2016, leading the Patriots to five winning seasons. He is replaced by Skip Clayton, son of former Lake Brantley coach George Clayton. Skip has spent the last six years as the team’s offensive coordinator.

● Lake Mary will have a very different offense following the graduation of star quarterback Gunnar Smith. The USF commit passed for more than 1,700 yards and 19 touchdowns, leading the Rams to an 8-3 season and falling short of the 8A title. The team also lost nine key defensive players who have graduated, which will be a big need to fill in 2022.

● Seminole returns its key offensive players with receivers Michael Key and Darren Lawrence and quarterback Luke Rucker. Antonio Simpson will lead the defense in his upcoming senior year. He enters his third season under coach Eric Lodge.

● Tim Dycus landed his first head coaching job with Winter Springs after serving as an offensive coordinator for the better part of two decades. He takes over for Matt Hesselbart, who coached for the past two years. Before joining the Bears program, Dycus coached NFL quarterback Jeff Driskel at Hagerty as the offensive coordinator. He’s spent the last eight years with Winter Springs in that same role.

● Oviedo lost quarterback Chase Copper, who threw for more than 2,000 yards last year, but get running back DJ Scott again for one last time. They Lions will look to improve to a 6-4 season under now second-year coach Greg Odierno, who also returns the majority of his defense.

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

FSU edge rusher Quashon Fuller latest Seminole to enter transfer portal

Florida State defensive end Quashon Fuller has entered the transfer portal, becoming the latest player to leave the program since the end of spring football camp. The redshirt sophomore was one of nine four-star prospects to sign as part of FSU’s 2019 recruiting class, ranking No. 19, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He’s not listed on the team’s roster page. Fuller is the 10th ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

UCF football turns to transfer portal, adds UAB’s Kris Moll

A day after a second UCF linebacker entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, the Knights were able to add an experienced player to the position group. UAB senior linebacker Kris Moll announced his intentions to transfer to UCF on social media Tuesday. “I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to UCF,” Moll wrote on Twitter. Moll earned first-team All-Conference USA honors in 2019 and ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

UF’s Zachary Carter hopes return to Gators pays dividends in NFL Draft

Defensive lineman Zachary Carter came back for another season at Florida holding high hopes, and left with few regrets despite his best-laid plans going awry. Carter hopes NFL teams see how much he improved and endured during a five-year stretch, culminating with a second losing season and head coaching change rather than championship success. Carter is confident whoever drafts him Thursday ...
GAINESVILLE, TX
Orlando Sentinel

FHSAA tennis win, fast 100, beach volleyball, weightlifting | Varsity Report

The Geneva School No. 1 doubles duo of eighth-grader Noble Renfrow and freshman Rafael Stahl will play for the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 1A tennis state championship on Wednesday after winning a marathon Tuesday semifinal. The Geneva boys, playing top-seeded brothers Gabe and Sebastian Roane of FSU School in Tallahassee, lost the first set in a tiebreaker but bounced back ...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter Springs, FL
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
County
Seminole County, FL
Orlando, FL
Education
City
Lake Mary, FL
Seminole County, FL
Education
City
Oviedo, FL
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Orlando, FL
Sports
Orlando Sentinel

FHSAA spring football presents new start for Orlando area players, coaches

When rising West Orange senior football players spoke aloud during a parents’ meeting at the school last week, they talked about goals for the upcoming season. “Last year’s mantra was that we wanted to be the toughest team,” first-year West Orange coach Geno Thompson said. “This year’s group of seniors said they want to be the most disciplined team, so I told them, ‘If this is what you want, ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Gators fire soccer coach Tony Amato after one season, citing communication issues with players

The University of Florida has parted with women’s soccer coach Tony Amato following just one season with the Gators. Athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement the decision came down to Amato’s inability to communicate effectively and forge relationships with his athletes. The 2021 Gators finished 4-12-4, including a 3-6-1 record in the SEC. “My thorough evaluation of the soccer ...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Lake
Orlando Sentinel

Mary Boyce Deatherage withdraws from FHSAA state tennis tourney while other locals advance

A premier player was absent but Orlando area teams had success on Day 1 of the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 1A state tennis championships in Seminole County on Monday. Geneva school sophomore Mary Boyce Deatherage, the Orlando Sentinel girls player of the year in 2021, withdrew from the tournament on Sunday because she was competing in an International Tennis Federation ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Second UCF linebacker enters NCAA transfer portal

UCF redshirt freshman linebacker Kadeem Leonard announced Monday he has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. A member of UCF’s 2021 recruiting class, Leonard sat out his freshman season while working with the scout team. Leonard is the fourth Knight and the second linebacker to enter the transfer portal since the end of spring camp, joining redshirt freshman Cole Joyce as well as star ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

UCF baseball hosts Tulane to battle for first place in AAC

Winners of three straight, UCF baseball is tied for first in the American Athletic Conference in the final week of April. The Knights (24-16) sit atop the standings alongside East Carolina (24-17) and Tulane (26-14-1), all 8-4 in league play. ECU swept UCF on the road April 14-16 but dropped two of three games to the Green Wave this past weekend. UCF rebounded with a three-game road sweep of ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

UCF men’s basketball adds ECU transfer swingman Brandon Suggs

Just a couple of days after landing a commitment from Indiana big-man transfer Michael Durr, UCF men’s basketball has landed East Carolina swingman Brandon Suggs from the NCAA transfer portal. A three-year starter for the Pirates, the 6-foot-6, 185-pound Suggs is coming off his best season scoring-wise after averaging a career-high 10.1 points while grabbing 4.1 rebounds and dishing out 2.6 ...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Quarterback#High School Football#Storylines#American Football#Patriots#Usf
Daily Commercial

Lake and Sumter athletes bring home five individual titles from boys state weightlifting finals

Lake and Sumter counties were well-represented at the Florida High School Athletic Association boys weightlifting state finals. Two lifters from South Sumter and one each from Lake Minneola and The Villages won state titles last weekend, while South Sumter recorded the highest team total of any area program with a second-place finish in the snatch competition during the two-day finals at Port St. Joe High School.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WJHG-TV

Chipola Brain Bowl wins FCSAA State Championship

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Chipola Brain Bowl team is celebrating a major championship after defeating its long-time rival and leading the state with wins. Tuesday the team was celebrated at the college for their 2022 FCSAA State Championship. This is the college’s 10th championship win, more than any other Florida community college.
MARIANNA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FSU
Orlando Sentinel

Pride shift game to Daytona International Speedway for Soccer Fest

There’ll be racing at Daytona International Speedway on July 3. Except it’ll be an NWSL game: The Orlando Pride vs. Racing Louisville FC. The Pride, who open the regular season May 1, originally were scheduled to play this game July 2 at Exploria Stadium before it was relocated to be part of the first Daytona Soccer Fest. The match will kick off at 8 p.m. and air on CBS Sports Network. “We’re ...
ORLANDO, FL
WJHG-TV

9 Marlins sign offers Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It was a very big day for some Arnold student-athletes Tuesday. Arnold A.D. and Softball head coach Rick Green overseeing a signing ceremony at midday with 9 Marlins putting their name to athletic scholarship offers. Those 9 playing five different sports. So several different coaches getting up to speak on behalf of their student-athletes. A few hundred family, friends, classmates and coaches on hand to watch it all. Those nine signees, Jordyn Thomas Warren, a beach volleyball player signing with Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. Malena Bearden signs a softball offer with coach Thomas and Gulf Coast. Emilia Kelley bound for TCC on a track and cross country scholarship. Chloe Rook will run cross country at the University of West Florida. Emily Djagbore moving on to play Soccer at West Alabama. Braden Masker, one of the all time soccer greats in Bay County history, signing with North Florida, so he’s going D1. Alex Steen headed for D2 basketball at Florida Southern in Lakeland. Jordan White moving on to play football at Concordia, a D3 program in Chicago. And Jhantae Stewart signing with the football program at Miles College, a D2 program in Fairfield, Alabama. Coach Green pointing out this is the largest spring signing class he’s seen in his time as A.D. at Arnold.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Ocala Star Banner

High school sports: Two local players fare well early in FHSAA tennis championships

It was a good start to the FHSAA Class 3A state tennis championships on Monday and on Tuesday morning in Seminole County for a pair of local athletes. Belleview’s Delaney Bennett opened with a 6-1, 6-0 victory against Lillian Zhang of Tallahassee Chiles, came back with a 6-0, 6-2 defeat of Spring Hill Springstead’s Jolie Miller and then beat Riverview Spoto’s Ivanna Chavarro 6-0 (retired).
BELLEVIEW, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy