Football storylines to follow around Osceola County

By Austin David, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Osceola running back Taevion Swint, sprinting in the rain during a Nov. 19 game vs. West Orange, had 12 TDs in 2021. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

The Kowboys of Osceola High are the ones to watch yet again this year, with some new faces taking over the St. Cloud and Tohopekaliga jobs:

● Osceola returns running back Taevion Swint, who is seeking to build on 12 touchdowns as a freshman, while defensive linemen John Walker and Derrick LeBlanc look like legit Division I prospects heading into their senior years. The Kowboys are slated to play seven playoff teams on their schedule, not including games in the preseason against ranked opponents.

● St. Cloud gets a new coach in Mike Short following Bryan Smart’s decision to transition to athletic director. Short has been the school’s wrestling coach and offensive coordinator since last year. He previously served as the school’s offensive coordinator and head coach for just a few games before resigning in 2011.

● Celebration lost coach Rich Pringle to Lake Gibson out in Lakeland just a few weeks ago. As of now, the position he left is still vacant. Under Pringle, Celebration went 7-4, which was its first winning season in nine years.

● Tohopekaliga has brought in longtime Lake Nona coach Anthony Paradiso to become the program’s fourth head coach in just its fifth year. In his 11 years with the Lions, Paradiso held a 72-43 record and turned the program into a competitive team in 7A, something Toho is hoping he can duplicate.

● After two seasons playing as an independent, Liberty is heading back to district play in the new Class 3S. The Chargers went 5-5 in the 2021 season.

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

