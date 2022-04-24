ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orioles say club still working to reach out to alumni after Adam Jones states that team hasn’t invited him to Camden Yards anniversary events

By Nathan Ruiz, Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
The Orioles' Adam Jones disputes a call by plate umpire Alan Porter, whose strike zone was questioned by both teams throughout the game. Baltimore Sun/TNS

After longtime Orioles center fielder Adam Jones said on 105.7 FM on Sunday that the club hasn’t invited him to any of its planned events for the 30-year anniversary of Camden Yards, an Orioles spokesperson said the team is still working to invite Jones and other notable alumni from the ballpark’s three-decade history.

Jones, 36, played for the Orioles from 2008 to 2018. He has hit more home runs at Camden Yards than any other player and ranks in the top 10 in franchise history in games, hits and more.

After using his 10-and-5 rights to negate a trade to the Philadelphia Phillies during the 2018 season, the five-time All-Star became a free agent and signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He spent 2020 and 2021 playing in Japan, and has not signed to play anywhere for 2022 after the Orix Buffaloes did not exercise a team option for this season.

Active players, such as former Orioles infielders Manny Machado and Jonathan Schoop, are not on the team’s list of planned invitees.

Among those who have reportedly received an invitation is former infielder Robert Andino, whose walk-off single at Camden Yards in the final game of the 2011 season prevented the Boston Red Sox from making the playoffs. Speaking on 105.7 FM, Jones said he recently spoke with Andino, who informed him the Orioles had asked him to appear at an event related to the venue’s 30-year anniversary.

Jones responded that he had yet to receive an invite himself, but one is coming, a team spokesperson told The Baltimore Sun.

#Orioles#Camden Yards#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Boston Red Sox
Baltimore, MD
The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

