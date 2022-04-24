ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary J. Blige And Misa Hylton Give Us Fashion Envy While Kicking It Courtside At The Brooklyn Nets Game

By Sharde Gillam
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Mary J. Blige and Misa Hylton are the fashion duo we’ve been waiting for! The beauties linked last night for a Brooklyn Nets game and kicked it courtside while serving LEWKS that we loved!

For their fashionable night out, Mary J. Blige rocked an Alexander Wang jacket and Alexander McQueen bustier that retailed for $1,645. She paired the look with a pair of Dolce Gabbana denim boots along with Sister Love MBJ earrings. Misa Hylton matched MBJ’s fly and rocked a $99 crystal trimmed jacket and $75 rhinestone fringed jeans from Akira.

Misa took to Instagram to share the look, posting a short video of the dynamic duo as they showed off their fashionable looks. “Let’s Go Brooklyn!!!!! @brooklynnets Me and Brooklyn Blige ” she captioned the cute video. Check it out below.

“They look so good!! ,” one of Misa’s followers commented on the cute video while another wrote, “Y’all are so gorgeous!! Goals ” and another wrote, “ Two goats . Love y’all .”

Beauties, what do you think of their looks? Would you splurge?

