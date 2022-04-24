ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

International student reportedly scammed for $2950

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
EXPONENT FILE PHOTO

An international student reported a fraud on Thursday after two subjects called him in two back-to-back phone calls and claimed to be a federal immigration authority in one call and from West Lafayette Police Department in another.

The amount of money the victim lost totaled $2950, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said.

Ferguson said both subjects told the victim that he wasn’t “properly registered with immigration authorities and a warrant had been issued for his arrest.” The suspects then told the victim that he needed to pay an “immigration bond” or he would be arrested, Ferguson said.

The suspects convinced the victim to purchase a large quantity of store gift cards and provide them with the gift card information over the phone, he said.

“The WLPD would like to remind all students, especially our international guests, that no legitimate enforcement authority will ever ask you to pay a bond or fine using store gift cards or phone applications like Zelle,” Ferguson said. “In fact, if anyone ever contacts you and asks you to pay for anything with a gift card, it is guaranteed to be a scam.”

Comments / 2

