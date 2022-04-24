Vandalism surrounding Mitch Daniels left on Greyhouse Coffee wall on Saturday

"Bitch Daniels + Police Brutality" written on the side of Greyhouse in Chauncy. Katie Chan | Staff Photographer

The phrase “Bitch Daniels + Police Brutality” was seen spray painted on the outside of Greyhouse Coffee on Northwestern Avenue Saturday afternoon.

The tag is seemingly in response to the announcement that there will be no charges placed against Purdue Police officer Jon Selke or student Adonis Tuggle in relation to an altercation between them on Feb. 4.

An Exponent staffer noticed the sign right before a Vienna Cafe employee washed it off that afternoon.

West Lafayette Police Department did not receive any reports about vandalism at Greyhouse Coffee, Capt. Ferguson said in an email Sunday evening.