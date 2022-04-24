ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Vandalism surrounding Mitch Daniels left on Greyhouse Coffee wall on Saturday

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RQS76_0fJ1NIGC00
"Bitch Daniels + Police Brutality" written on the side of Greyhouse in Chauncy.  Katie Chan | Staff Photographer

The phrase “Bitch Daniels + Police Brutality” was seen spray painted on the outside of Greyhouse Coffee on Northwestern Avenue Saturday afternoon.

The tag is seemingly in response to the announcement that there will be no charges placed against Purdue Police officer Jon Selke or student Adonis Tuggle in relation to an altercation between them on Feb. 4.

An Exponent staffer noticed the sign right before a Vienna Cafe employee washed it off that afternoon.

West Lafayette Police Department did not receive any reports about vandalism at Greyhouse Coffee, Capt. Ferguson said in an email Sunday evening.

Comments / 2

Related
WLFI.com

Romney Meadows shooting - News 18 This Morning update

Lafayette Police responded to a call at 4:21 a.m. of multiple gunshots being fired in the 3000 block of Phipps Court. According to Lafayette Police Lt. Randy Sherer, there was a block party taking place at the time with more than 100 people in the area. Two dead, four wounded...
LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
City
Vienna, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
West Lafayette, IN
Crime & Safety
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
KRMG

2 men killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana apartment complex

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two men were fatally shot and four others were wounded during an outdoor party at an Indiana apartment complex early Sunday, authorities said. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 4:20 a.m. EDT at the Romney Meadows apartment complex in Lafayette, WLFI-TV reported.
LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Daniels
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Identities of weekend shooting victims released

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The names of the two victims killed this weekend has been released by officials. According to the Tippecanoe County Coroner, preliminary autopsy findings for both Tommy Marshall, 34 and Edward Roberson, 29 were cause of death at least one gun shot wound and the manner of death is homicide.
LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Police Brutality#Violent Crime#Purdue Police#Police Department#Greyhouse Coffee Capt
Complex

Wisconsin Man Charged With Targeting Neighbors With Vandalism and Racist Threats

A Wisconsin man is facing federal charges over a series of racist incidents directed at his Black neighbors. According to legal documents obtained by the Daily Beast, 54-year-old William McDonald is accused of using force and threats of force to interfere with the housing rights of multiple people because of their race, color, or national origin. Authorities say the West Allis resident began harassing his neighbors in March 2021, when he vandalized a neighbor’s vehicle and left a hateful note demanding them to get out of his neighborhood.
WISCONSIN STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Univ of Penn College Students Hit With Eggs, Called Racial and Homophobic Slurs At Off-Campus Party

A group of Black students at the University of Pennsylvania was reportedly hit with eggs and homophobic slurs during a Spring Fling party. On Wednesday, members of the school’s Black student group UMOJA and the Black Student League (BSL) met with the Penn administration to discuss the incident, The Daily Pennsylvanian reports. The complaints come from an April 9 party organized by Black students at a rowhome near the campus.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

Impaired driver arrested after fatal crash in SE Indiana

LIBERTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man was arrested and charged after a Saturday night crash that killed one and injured two, according to Indiana State Police. Police responded to a serious crash on US 27 just north of Liberty, Ind., around 10:16 p.m. and located a gray 2013 Subaru BRZ with ‘heavy front-end damage’ and an inverted gray Lexus RX350 into an embankment.
LIBERTY, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy