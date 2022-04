The East Stroudsburg exit off Interstate 80 is undergoing a massive construction make-over. Roadway expansion, new bridges and multiple traffic roundabouts are all in the plans as the project has broken ground and now underway. The Interstate 80 Section 05S project is the reconstruction of the Exit 308 Interchange in East Stroudsburg, and is also known as the "Eastburg Project." This section of the I-80 corridor sees an average of nearly 80,000 vehicles daily,...

EAST STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO