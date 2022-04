No course has hosted the PGA Championship more times than Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa. The 2022 PGA Championship will mark the fifth time the tournament heads to Southern Hills, the last coming in 2007 when Tiger Woods won his 13th major. Woods' availability for the 2022 PGA Championship field is in question, but that was also the case leading up to the Masters and he ended up making the cut. Even without Woods, the PGA Championship 2022 will boast a field as strong as any event on tour when play tees off Thursday, May 19.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO