Bears WR Byron Pringle Arrested For Reckless Driving

By Wyatt Grindley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Bears WR Byron Pringle was reportedly arrested for reckless driving and driving on a suspended license in Florida on Saturday. Pringle, 28, signed...

