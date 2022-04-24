Police investigate stabbing and sexual assault on 2 different SEPTA trains
By Steve Keeley, Dave Kinchen
fox29.com
3 days ago
UNIVERSITY CITY - Police in Philadelphia are investigating a sexual assault and a stabbing just hours apart on two different SEPTA trains. Sunday, about 4:30 in the afternoon, SEPTA confirms a passenger was stabbed at the 34th Street subway station, in University City, prompting the Market-Frankford line to bypass the stop...
A man has died after setting himself on fire in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Friday night, Metropolitan Police said Saturday. The court said to CBS News in a statement Friday there were no other injuries, and there did not appear to be a public safety concern.
Officials confirmed a body found in an SUV that was submerged in a Pennsylvania creek is James Amabile, who had been missing since 2003, CBS Philly reports. The SUV and body were discovered earlier in March by a group of YouTube volunteer divers who have helped crack cold cases around the country.
A Washington, D.C. woman survived an 8-story fall and was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday evening after she leapt from an apartment building to escape an attacker with a ghost gun who had bound her arms and legs, according to police. In a Friday release the Metropolitan Police Department said...
The victim in a Friday homicide in southwest Oklahoma City has been identified Monday morning. Just before 12:40 Friday afternoon, police responding to a shooting in the 2100 block of Southwest 47th Street. They found the victim, identified as Jose Contreras, shot in front of a residence. Contreras was then...
WASHINGTON — The family of a 15-year-old boy shot and killed on the streets of D.C. this week is calling for Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee III to attend the boy's memorial service as a way to raise awareness about what's being done to combat crime in the district.
One of two puppies stolen from their owners at gunpoint in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday is back home after police discovered the dog in a home in Northeast D.C. Pablo is safe after one of several dognappers put a gun to his owner’s stomach in broad daylight near Florida Avenue and Eighth Street NW.
A Virginia woman was killed, and two other people were injured on Monday when their SUV flipped over on U.S. 340 because another driver made an “aggressive lane change,” police said. The driver of the silver Jeep Liberty that entered their lane did not stop after the crash,...
WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) fatally shot an armed woman wearing a Special Police Officer (SPO) uniform in Northwest D.C. who allegedly shot another woman before police arrived, according to MPD's Internal Affairs Bureau. An investigation determined that the woman shot and killed, 42-year-old Erica Graham, was not a licensed SPO in D.C., police said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
The man who opened fire from a D.C. apartment Friday, wounding four people before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, had a major stockpile of weapons and ammunition in two apartments he was renting, police said Monday. No one was killed in the shooting, but two people remain hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.
Washington, DC, police have named Raymond Spencer of Fairfax, Virginia, as a person of interest in a shooting that wounded four people, sending scores of officers into the Van Ness neighbourhood in response.“We would like to speak to Mr Spencer, see if he has any role in this,” Washington assistant police chief Stuart Emerman said during a news conference on Friday. “And hopefully that will lead us to understand what happened here and why.”Police released a set of photos of Mr Spencer, 23, on social media.🚨MPD is seeking the below person of interest in connection to the shooting in...
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police identified Sunday the woman who was shot and killed while dressed in a special police officer uniform. Erica Graham, 42, of Northwest D.C., died Saturday in an officer-involved shooting in the 800 block of Crittenden Street, Northwest, according to police. Officers responded to the...
It’s almost a strangely routine detail: only hours before allegedly opening fire on the Edmund Burke School in Van Ness on Friday afternoon, suspected gunman Raymond Spencer bought two microwavable meals at a nearby supermarket. That revelation is among the tidbits that D.C. police are piecing together about Spencer’s...
A driver whose “aggressive lane change” reportedly led to a fatal crash Monday has been found, but there have been no charges against him while the investigation continues, police said. Two people were injured, and one woman was killed in the crash on U.S. 340, according to Maryland...
WASHINGTON — As opioid use continues to proliferate across the D.C. region, local first responders are finding themselves having to save the lives of more people overdosing on illegal substances. Last year, D.C. Police said opioid-related overdoses killed more than 420 people in the District. The department recently released...
Comments / 0