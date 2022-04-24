ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police investigate stabbing and sexual assault on 2 different SEPTA trains

By Steve Keeley, Dave Kinchen
fox29.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY CITY - Police in Philadelphia are investigating a sexual assault and a stabbing just hours apart on two different SEPTA trains. Sunday, about 4:30 in the afternoon, SEPTA confirms a passenger was stabbed at the 34th Street subway station, in University City, prompting the Market-Frankford line to bypass the stop...

