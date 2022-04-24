ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele make history with Zurich Classic of New Orleans win

mahoningmatters.com
 3 days ago

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele entered the final round of the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a five-shot lead and never gave...

www.mahoningmatters.com

golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods included in entry list for PGA Championship at Southern Hills

Tiger Woods has been named on the preliminary entry list for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in May. According to TW Legion on Twitter, Woods has been included in the field to play at the second major championship of the year in Tulsa, Oklahoma which begins on May 19.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Jonathan Byrd WITB 2022 (April)

Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond (9 degrees @8) 3-wood: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond T (16 degrees) Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW (19 degrees) Irons: Callaway X-Forged UT (24 degrees), Callaway Apex TCB (5-PW) Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT Tour White X100. Wedges: Vokey Design SM9 (50-08F,54-10S @55), Vokey...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Early 2022 PGA Championship field: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson still listed

With the PGA Championship at Southern Hills less than a month away, the early field is listed. Tiger Woods, who said following his final round at the Masters that he was undecided if he'll play anything "in-between" The Open, is still listed as part of the initial field. Woods won the PGA at Southern Hills in 2007.
GOLF
GolfWRX

7 tips for amateurs to play better golf, from PGA Tour caddies

PGA Tour caddies have a front row seat every week to watch the best golfers in the world practice and play. If PGA Tour players are the heads chefs, then the caddies are their Sous Chefs; they help players prepare and execute week-in and week-out. They know the ins and...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

RUMOUR: Sergio Garcia to join LIV Golf Series and risk Ryder Cup rejection

Sergio Garcia is reportedly willing to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series along with a number of other high profile players from the PGA Tour. According to the Telegraph, the former Masters champion will risk future involvement in the Ryder Cup to play in the first event of the breakaway series which begins in June.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phil Mickelson files request to play Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational in London, registers for two major championships

The PGA of America released its current field list for the 2022 PGA Championship on Monday and six-time major winner and defending PGA champ Phil Mickelson is on it. Also on Monday, his representatives released a statement announcing two other events Mickelson has signed up for. “Our client Phil Mickelson...
TULSA, OK
Golf.com

‘Everything can be rectified’: Jon Rahm defends Phil Mickelson’s legacy

Phil Mickelson is currently in hiding, at least from the professional golf world, but his name and his reputation are squarely in the spotlight — and hanging in the balance. The six-time major champion was long-rumored to be connected to Greg Norman’s upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series, but his central involvement with the Saudi-backed competitor to the PGA Tour was only revealed when comments he made to Mickelson biographer Alan Shipnuck were released earlier this year, comments in which he also brashly criticized both the Tour and LIV’s financiers.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

2022 Mexico Open on the PGA Tour: Prize purse and winner's share

Week 17 of the PGA Tour schedule sees the game's elite head to Vidanta Vallarta for the Mexico Open. There is no defending champion as this is a completely new event on the schedule, however it was previously played on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule. The PGA Tour has already...
GOLF

