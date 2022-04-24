Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele make history with Zurich Classic of New Orleans win

Phil Mickelson is currently in hiding, at least from the professional golf world, but his name and his reputation are squarely in the spotlight — and hanging in the balance. The six-time major champion was long-rumored to be connected to Greg Norman’s upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series, but his central involvement with the Saudi-backed competitor to the PGA Tour was only revealed when comments he made to Mickelson biographer Alan Shipnuck were released earlier this year, comments in which he also brashly criticized both the Tour and LIV’s financiers.

GOLF ・ 12 HOURS AGO