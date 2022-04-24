Clint Capela returns for Atlanta

Sarah K. Spencer: Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) is AVAILABLE for the Hawks in Game 4 tonight.

Kevin Knox only had 7 fewer points than Clint Capela, Kevin Huerter, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Trae Young combined. – 9:47 PM

Onyeka Okongwu stuffs Jimmy Butler at the rim and the Hawks lead the Heat, 26-25, at the end of the first quarter.

De’Andre Hunter: 11 pts (4-4 FG, 3-3 from 3)

Trae Young: 6 pts, 3 ast

Clint Capela: 5 reb, 2 pts – 7:47 PM

A run-of-the-mill rebound by Clint Capela got a huge roar from the crowd, so I think Hawks fans may be excited he’s back tonight😂 – 7:20 PM

Clint Capela is available and starting for the Hawks in Game 4:

Hawks starters vs. Heat

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela – 6:42 PM

With Clint Capela returning tonight, Hawks starting John Collins at 4 rather than Gallinari and moving Gallo to bench. Resulting lineup should be much more stout defensively, at least to the extent that any Hawks unit is. – 6:39 PM

Dave McMenamin: Clint Capela will return from his hyperextended knee injury and start Game 4 tonight, the Hawks announce. Also, Gabe Vincent will start in Kyle Lowry’s place -via Twitter @mcten / April 24, 2022

Kevin Chouinard: Clint Capela is a gametime decision per Nate McMillan. pic.twitter.com/4bAOcmuW3G -via Twitter @KLChouinard / April 24, 2022

Sarah K. Spencer: Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) has been upgraded to questionable for Game 4 of Hawks-Heat tomorrow, I’m told. -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / April 23, 2022