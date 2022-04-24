ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Clint Capela returns for Atlanta

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C68Ix_0fJ0ehoT00

Sarah K. Spencer: Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) is AVAILABLE for the Hawks in Game 4 tonight.

Source: Twitter @sarah_k_spence

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Kevin Knox only had 7 fewer points than Clint Capela, Kevin Huerter, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Trae Young combined. – 9:47 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Onyeka Okongwu stuffs Jimmy Butler at the rim and the Hawks lead the Heat, 26-25, at the end of the first quarter.

De’Andre Hunter: 11 pts (4-4 FG, 3-3 from 3)

Trae Young: 6 pts, 3 ast

Clint Capela: 5 reb, 2 pts – 7:47 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

A run-of-the-mill rebound by Clint Capela got a huge roar from the crowd, so I think Hawks fans may be excited he’s back tonight😂 – 7:20 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clint Capela starting should completely eliminate the John Collins-Danilo Gallinari tandem minutes… – 7:07 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Clint Capela is available and starting for the Hawks in Game 4:

ajc.com/sports/atlanta…6:42 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks starters vs. Heat

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela – 6:42 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

With Clint Capela returning tonight, Hawks starting John Collins at 4 rather than Gallinari and moving Gallo to bench. Resulting lineup should be much more stout defensively, at least to the extent that any Hawks unit is. – 6:39 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Capela starting tonight vs. Heat, Gallinari back to bench.

Hawks starters:

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela – 6:37 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks starters in Game 4:

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela – 6:35 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Clint Capela is starting for the Hawks tonight in his return. – 6:35 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Kyle Lowry ruled out Sunday in Atlanta due to hamstring strain; Clint Capela back for Hawks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…6:07 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Game 4 with hamstring strain: ‘You have to be smart about it’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Meanwhile, the Hawks are getting Clint Capela back tonight – 6:05 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Clint Capela is good to go for tonight’s game. – 6:00 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) is AVAILABLE for the Hawks in Game 4 tonight. – 6:00 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Clint Capela going through his pregame warmup: pic.twitter.com/STbcLtO4SB5:47 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z9YZe_0fJ0ehoT00

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

My Swiss brother Clint Capela out here warming up. Hasn’t tried anything strenuous yet. pic.twitter.com/xSXqWaMYLY5:46 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZles_0fJ0ehoT00

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

My Swiss brother Clint Capela out here warming up. Hasn’t tried anything strenuous yet. pic.twitter.com/SsWeH2vEHK5:45 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Nate McMillan says Clint Capela, who has missed the entire series with a knee injury up to this point, is a gametime decision for tonight’s Game 4 vs. Miami – 5:20 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Clint Capela is a gametime decision. – 5:19 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Nate McMillan says Clint Capela (knee) remains a game-time decision. – 5:19 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Nate McMillan says Clint Capela (knee) remains a game-time decision. – 5:19 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Sounding like Clint Capela gives it a go tonight. Nate McMillan, “He’s feeling better, but he’s going to be a game-time decision. … He’s been doing a little bit more each day on the floor. But these guys, they want to make sure that they feel that way before game time.” – 12:18 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Clint Capela is a game-time decision, Nate McMillan said. – 11:00 AM

Dave McMenamin: Clint Capela will return from his hyperextended knee injury and start Game 4 tonight, the Hawks announce. Also, Gabe Vincent will start in Kyle Lowry’s place -via Twitter @mcten / April 24, 2022

Kevin Chouinard: Clint Capela is a gametime decision per Nate McMillan. pic.twitter.com/4bAOcmuW3G -via Twitter @KLChouinard / April 24, 2022

Sarah K. Spencer: Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) has been upgraded to questionable for Game 4 of Hawks-Heat tomorrow, I’m told. -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / April 23, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Trae Young
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
De'andre Hunter
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Kevin Huerter
Person
Nate Mcmillan
Larry Brown Sports

Nets have made decision on Steve Nash’s future?

Steve Nash’s second season as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets is on the verge of ending in disappointment, but it does not sound like it will be his last. The Nets are in a 3-0 series hole against the Boston Celtics. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that he does not believe Nets management will use Nash as the “fall guy” after what has been an extremely tumultuous season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Charles Barkley Makes His Opinion On Ben Simmons Very Clear

Charles Barkley isn’t the only member of the basketball media who isn’t buying Ben Simmons’ “back injury.”. On Sunday night’s “Inside the NBA,” Chuck had jokes when asked about the Nets star’s injury. Saying, “Well, if you sit on your ass all the time your back is probably gonna hurt,” while barely containing a smile.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Hawks#Fg
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Latest Zion Williamson sighting will please Pelicans fans

It looks like New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is getting back to his conditioning after spending the whole regular season recovering from a foot injury. Ahead of the Pelicans’ Game 4 showdown against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, Williamson was spotted doing some on-court practice. After he was spotted doing a 360-dunk a couple of weeks ago, he’s now doing more work with his usual lift getting back to the level where it was before.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Gets Real About Ben Simmons' Situation With The Brooklyn Nets: "Ben Is Getting To The Point Where His Teammates Are Like ‘Yo, Does This Dude Want To Play Basketball?’"

Up until last season's playoffs, Ben Simmons was considered one of the best young players in the league. Moreover, he was a fan favorite as well. But his popularity among fans has been constantly plummeting this season. Initially, it was due to him forcing his way out of the Philadelphia...
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Believes James Harden Needs To Play Less Passively And Says Doc Rivers Needs To Step In: "That’s Probably On Coach To Talk To Him And Tell Him To Take More Shots"

Joel Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers just dropped consecutive games to the Toronto Raptors after looking like they would sweep their opponents. The 3-0 series has quickly become a 3-2 series and the 76ers are looking out of sorts on the court. One of the main culprits for the same...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
BET

Isiah Thomas Says There Needs To Be A ‘Rethinking’ Of Who The Top Players In The NBA Are

NBA legend Isiah Thomas is saying what many basketball fans may be thinking as the 2022 NBA Playoffs continue to unfold. With the Brooklyn Nets being swept by the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers not even making the playoffs, it’s understandable that the current prowess of Kevin Durant and LeBron James is being questioned. Appearing on NBA TV, the Hall of Famer who captained the Detroit Pistons in the 80s and 90s, noted that after the year’s playoffs and finals end, a conversation needs to be had.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

NBA L2MR: Warriors hurt by two missed calls late in Game 4 loss

The Warriors didn't have their A-game on Sunday in Denver but still had a chance to steal Game 4 and sweep the Nuggets thanks to a second-half charge by Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. But one missed call hurt Golden State's chances of completing the comeback as the Warriors eventually...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Should The 76ers Regret Trading For James Harden?

Last offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers, coming off a disappointing loss in the second round of the playoffs to the Atlanta Hawks, suddenly had a major problem when Ben Simmons demanded a trade. He cut off almost all ties to the team following head coach Doc Rivers saying he wasn’t sure...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy