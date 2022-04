It was quite the night for Parkland’s own Anthony Rizzo Tuesday night with the New York Yankees. Rizzo homered three times in a game against the Baltimore Orioles for the first time in his career. His first home run came in the first inning of Jordan Lyles and drove in three runs. He added another one in the fifth before hitting his third in the eighth before receiving a curtain call at Yankee stadium.

