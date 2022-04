The Yale Bone Center is celebrating its 35th year of medical research and treatment advancement since its founding in 1987. The Yale Bone Center was established at a time when medical diagnoses and treatment for skeletal diseases such as osteoporosis, hyperparathyroidism, and Paget’s disease of bone were rapidly improving. Initially, the center offered consultative services on acquired skeletal diseases and genetic disorders of skeletal structure and mineral content. However, it has now grown to improve the accuracy of diagnoses and expand clinical research programs. The center has now incorporated entities such as the bone density and body composition service and the mineral metabolism laboratory, both of which provide cutting edge research and clinical expertise.

