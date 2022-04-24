5 more players in the transfer portal Alabama should consider

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban is known as one of the greatest recruiters in college football. His talents on the recruiting trail are now utilized when recruiting players from the NCAA transfer portal.

In recent years, the Crimson Tide managed to reel in some impressive playmakers from the portal, including linebacker Henry To’oTo’o from Tennessee, offensive lineman Landon Dickerson from FSU and wide receiver Jameson Williams from Ohio State among others.

Heading into the 2022 season, Alabama will have at least five new players joining the program via the portal.

The upcoming season kicks off in just a few months, but that’s plenty of time for the Crimson Tide to add some more.

With plenty of talent still lingering within the transfer portal, here are five names Saban and the program should consider adding.

5

Jonah Miller

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Position: OT

Size: 6-6.5, 260 lbs.

Transferring from: Oregon

Recruiting: 2021 (4-stars)

Did Alabama originally offer? No.

4

Jacolbe Cowan

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch

Position: DT

Size: 6-5, 262 lbs.

Transferring from: Ohio State

Recruiting: 2020 (4-stars)

Did Alabama originally offer? Yes.

3

Tymon Mitchell

Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY NETWORK

Position: DT

Size: 6-3, 309 lbs.

Transferring from: Georgia

Recruiting: 2019 (3-stars)

Did Alabama originally offer? Yes.

2

Rico Powers

AP Photo/John Raoux

Position: WR

Size: 6-1, 183 lbs.

Transferring from: South Carolina

Recruiting: 2020 (4-stars)

Did Alabama originally offer? No.

1

Jordan Morant

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Position: S

Size: 5-11, 212 lbs.

Transferring from: Michigan

Recruiting: 2020 (4-stars)

Did Alabama originally offer? Yes.