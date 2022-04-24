ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

5 more players in the transfer portal Alabama should consider

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21DoKo_0fJ0Vdt000
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban is known as one of the greatest recruiters in college football. His talents on the recruiting trail are now utilized when recruiting players from the NCAA transfer portal.

In recent years, the Crimson Tide managed to reel in some impressive playmakers from the portal, including linebacker Henry To’oTo’o from Tennessee, offensive lineman Landon Dickerson from FSU and wide receiver Jameson Williams from Ohio State among others.

Heading into the 2022 season, Alabama will have at least five new players joining the program via the portal.

The upcoming season kicks off in just a few months, but that’s plenty of time for the Crimson Tide to add some more.

With plenty of talent still lingering within the transfer portal, here are five names Saban and the program should consider adding.

5

Jonah Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mk9Q6_0fJ0Vdt000
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Position: OT

Size: 6-6.5, 260 lbs.

Transferring from: Oregon

Recruiting: 2021 (4-stars)

Did Alabama originally offer? No.

4

Jacolbe Cowan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f6sGL_0fJ0Vdt000
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch

Position: DT

Size: 6-5, 262 lbs.

Transferring from: Ohio State

Recruiting: 2020 (4-stars)

Did Alabama originally offer? Yes.

3

Tymon Mitchell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=097c7h_0fJ0Vdt000
Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY NETWORK

Position: DT

Size: 6-3, 309 lbs.

Transferring from: Georgia

Recruiting: 2019 (3-stars)

Did Alabama originally offer? Yes.

2

Rico Powers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j2sui_0fJ0Vdt000
AP Photo/John Raoux

Position: WR

Size: 6-1, 183 lbs.

Transferring from: South Carolina

Recruiting: 2020 (4-stars)

Did Alabama originally offer? No.

1

Jordan Morant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OvTXX_0fJ0Vdt000
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Position: S

Size: 5-11, 212 lbs.

Transferring from: Michigan

Recruiting: 2020 (4-stars)

Did Alabama originally offer? Yes.

Comments / 5

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 4 Coaches Could Replace Nick Saban

One day, Nick Saban will retire. When that day finally comes, Alabama will have to find his replacement. Paul Finebaum already has four names in mind. The first is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. This is probably the most obvious choice. You could make the argument he’s peaked at Clemson and might want a fresh start elsewhere. However, his recent reluctance to accept major changes – including NIL and the transfer portal – is a red flag.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn loses out on coveted Tennessee transfer

On Sunday, transfer and power forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield announced his commitment to Louisville via his Instagram. The native of Clarksville, Tennessee recently released a final five of SMU, Arizona State, Wake Forest, Louisville, and Auburn. However, it appears that he is headed to Louisville to play for newly hired head coach Kenny Payne.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has A Warning For College Football Fans

College football in the 2010s compared to the 2020s is an entirely different landscape. Paul Finebaum doesn’t just think the current NIL and transfer portal frenzy is unsustainable; he believes it could be the end of the sport as we used to know it. College football is slowly, but...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
thecomeback.com

New SEC coach makes strong impression on Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, is still deciding where he wants to play college football. While SEC schools like Alabama and Georgia are among the favorites to land the quarterback, there’s one SEC school that is under the radar thanks to the impression made by its new head coach.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders throws Jackson State’s ex-OC under the bus

Deion Sanders is not shy about offering some brutal honesty as Jackson State head coach. Even members of his coaching staff aren’t safe. Sanders’ Jackson State spring game was featured on ESPNU Sunday, and Coach Prime was a huge part of the broadcast. When chatting live with ESPNU during the game, Sanders took time out to praise new offensive coordinator Brett Bartolone. Sanders suggested that Bartolone would make the Jackson State offense less predictable, which was apparently a huge problem in 2021.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Crimson Tide#Ohio State Recruiting
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia football flips 4-star Notre Dame commit

On Monday, four-star 2023 cornerback Justyn Rhett committed to Georgia football just over a week after decommitting from Notre Dame. Rhett was one of the many recruits to visit Georgia’s annual spring game on April 16. The Bishop Gorman High School prospect decomitted from the Fighting Irish soon after his visit to Athens.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names ‘Incredibly Underrated’ Head Coach

Paul Finebaum doesn’t believe Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin gets his proper due. In Monday’s “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” radio segment on WJOX (h/t Saturday Down South’s Adam Spencer), the college football analyst called Kiffin an “incredibly underrated” coach. He opined that Kiffin isn’t as highly regarded because his jovial personality doesn’t fit the prototype of other hard-nosed college coaches.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Alabama safety is latest to enter NCAA transfer portal before deadline

Alabama second-year safety Kaine Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, he announced on Twitter. Williams became the Tide’s 17th scholarship player to enter the portal since the end of last season. According to NCAA rules, fall sports athletes have until May 1 to enter the portal and remain eligible to play immediately elsewhere this season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Former Ohio State 2021 Recruit Is Reportedly Transferring

In today’s college football landscape featuring the NIL and transfer portal, no program is safe. Not even the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ryan Day has lost yet another player to the transfer portal. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Buckeyes defensive back Andre Turrentine is leaving the school and seeking out a new opportunity.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kentucky Transfer Bryce Hopkins Announces Commitment

After one year at Kentucky with limited minutes and no starts, former four-star forward Bryce Hopkins decided to leave Lexington. Today, he revealed his transfer destination. Taking to Instagram, Hopkins announced that he is committing to the Providence Friars. The Friars are coming off a Big East regular season title and a trip to the Sweet 16 – their first such trip in 25 years.
PROVIDENCE, RI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy