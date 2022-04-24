5 more players in the transfer portal Alabama should consider
Nick Saban is known as one of the greatest recruiters in college football. His talents on the recruiting trail are now utilized when recruiting players from the NCAA transfer portal.
In recent years, the Crimson Tide managed to reel in some impressive playmakers from the portal, including linebacker Henry To’oTo’o from Tennessee, offensive lineman Landon Dickerson from FSU and wide receiver Jameson Williams from Ohio State among others.
Heading into the 2022 season, Alabama will have at least five new players joining the program via the portal.
The upcoming season kicks off in just a few months, but that’s plenty of time for the Crimson Tide to add some more.
With plenty of talent still lingering within the transfer portal, here are five names Saban and the program should consider adding.
5
Jonah Miller
Position: OT
Size: 6-6.5, 260 lbs.
Transferring from: Oregon
Recruiting: 2021 (4-stars)
Did Alabama originally offer? No.
4
Jacolbe Cowan
Position: DT
Size: 6-5, 262 lbs.
Transferring from: Ohio State
Recruiting: 2020 (4-stars)
Did Alabama originally offer? Yes.
3
Tymon Mitchell
Position: DT
Size: 6-3, 309 lbs.
Transferring from: Georgia
Recruiting: 2019 (3-stars)
Did Alabama originally offer? Yes.
2
Rico Powers
Position: WR
Size: 6-1, 183 lbs.
Transferring from: South Carolina
Recruiting: 2020 (4-stars)
Did Alabama originally offer? No.
1
Jordan Morant
Position: S
Size: 5-11, 212 lbs.
Transferring from: Michigan
Recruiting: 2020 (4-stars)
Did Alabama originally offer? Yes.
