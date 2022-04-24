ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

The most visited national park on record isn’t technically a park

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qjCOr_0fJ0Eam600

(NEXSTAR) – When you think of the most popular national parks, names like Yellowstone, Yosemite, Zion, or the Grand Canyon may be the first to come to mind. But what if we told you that none of these is the most visited of the National Park System and that the title is actually held by a property that isn’t, technically, a park?

Since 1904, NPS has been reporting the annual recreational visits each park receives. Over the last 117 years, the parks system as a whole has seen more than 15 billion – 15,391,325,968 , to be exact – recreational visits.

While many individual parks have served hundreds of thousands, and in some cases, millions, of recreational visitors since they’ve opened, one outshines all others – Blue Ridge Parkway.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

Technically speaking, Blue Ridge Parkway isn’t exactly the park you envision when you think of Yosemite or Grand Teton. It’s actually a series of parks with one key feature: a 469-mile stretch of roadway that traipses through the Appalachian Highlands of Virginia into the western tip of North Carolina. It saw the greatest number of visitors of all NPS units in 2021 at 15.9 million visits .

Blue Ridge Parkway has received more than 947 million visits since 1941, which is the first year NPS has recreation visit records for the area. Because of the parkway’s structure, visits are counted using specific instructions – at certain mileposts, inductive loop traffic counters are used while at others, a formula is used to estimate recreational visits.

The parkway saw its most visits in 2002 with more than 21 million visits . Since then, 2014 is the only year visitation has dipped below 14 million for the parkway. Between 2011 and 2021, Blue Ridge Parkway was the most visited six times – the Golden Gate National Recreation Area topped the list during the five other years.

Golden Gate – also not technically a park – has had the second-most visits on record at more than 682 million. While it’s roughly 265 million shy of Blue Ridge Parkway’s record, NPS visitation data for Golden Gate only goes back to 1973.

Visitors to Blue Ridge Parkway don’t have to go far to visit the third-most-popular unit of the NPS – Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Since 1931, the sprawling, mountainous park has served 583 million visits. Rounding out the most visited are Natchez Trace Parkway and Lake Mead National Recreation Area, with 474 million and 450 million, respectively.

If you’re looking specifically for the most visited national parks, after Great Smoky, Grand Canyon ranks second with 231 million visits. Yosemite falls in line next at 208 million with Rocky Mountain National Park is close behind at 201 million.

Regardless if you’re hoping to visit a park or a parkway, a monument or a recreational area, the NPS has 423 different units across the U.S. to explore. You can find the park nearest you here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Utah woman, 34, who was a state official for more than 10 years dies during hike after falling 20 feet at Grand Canyon National Park on sixth day of boat trip

A longtime Utah government official died Monday evening, officials said Tuesday, after falling 20 feet at the Grand Canyon while on a boating trip along the Colorado River. Salt Lake City resident Margaret 'Meg' Osswald, the assistant director the Utah Division of Water Quality, was pronounced dead by Arizona safety officials at about 8:30 pm Monday after falling more than 20 feet during a hike just off the 1,450-mile-long river.
ACCIDENTS
SFGate

Tahoe Report 04-08-22: Once thriving, this obscure Tahoe outpost is a ghost town

The aerial tram ride to High Camp, in Palisades Tahoe, Calif. (VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty) In its heyday, High Camp was the epicenter of social life and spring skiing. The whole facility looks like a midcentury fortress perched at the top of the tram, like the setting of a James Bond fight scene. The vibe felt like a pool party in Miami — just with goggles instead of sunglasses.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Yosemite Falls#The National Park System#Nps#Mileposts
95 Rock KKNN

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone swarmed by over 250 earthquakes

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations, responsible for the operation and analysis of the Yellowstone Seismic Network, tracked 254 earthquakes in the Yellowstone National Park region during March. The seismicity in Yellowstone was marked by two swarms: A swarm of 115 earthquakes, about 11 miles northeast of West Yellowstone, began...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bison ‘Washes’ a Passing Car at Yellowstone National Park

During a recent encounter with a bison at Yellowstone National Park, a visitor caught a massive bison giving her car a wash. The family behind the YouTube channel posted a four-part series that showed a bison as it approached her car and proceeded to lick it. At first, the filmer was a bit nervous about the animal being so close. After all, bison can head butt cars if they feel they are a threat to them or the herd. However, this one was only interested in cleaning the exterior of the vehicle.
ANIMALS
WLWT 5

Ohio safari park opens for season on May 1

CUMBERLAND, Ohio — An Ohio safari park is opening for the season on May 1. The Wilds is a safari park and conservation center located in Cumberland, Ohio. The safari park offers educational programs and teaches guests about conservation science. The park offers ziplining, horseback riding and fishing, too.
CUMBERLAND, OH
Outsider.com

Grizzly Bear Research Trapping to Begin at Grand Teton National Park

From May 1 to July 15, a team of wildlife professionals will be conducting its annual grizzly bear research trapping at Grand Teton National Park. The Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team will be collecting new data as a part of the Endangered Species Act. As a part of this act, scientists monitor the condition of the grizzly bear population in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. The team will be paying special attention to adult female grizzlies during the monitoring program.
ANIMALS
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy