Michael Modesti began playing soccer at a young age. His days as a child were spent running up and down the fields at the Soccer Complex of Racine, also known as SCORe. His love for the game carried him to opportunities to play as a dual-sport athlete at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive in Kenosha, WI. Most recently, his passion for the game has scored him the job of a lifetime. Modesti has officially been appointed the next Boys’ Varsity Soccer Coach at The Prairie School.

RACINE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO