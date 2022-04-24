Get your hands dirty and focus on local foods

How do you know when to water your vegetables and how much water to apply? It's not difficult, but there are certain nuances to watering vegetables that you should know about in order to make the most of your watering efforts. For example, watering seedlings is different from watering established vegetable plants. Watering in-ground beds is different from watering containers. And watering in the morning is better than watering at noon. Understanding these differences will maximize your watering efficiency. Here are the most important mistakes to avoid so your vegetables get all the water they need for a healthy harvest.

GARDENING ・ 23 HOURS AGO