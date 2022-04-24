Orlando City beaten 3-0 at home by New York Red Bulls

Orlando City struggled last season against the New York Red Bulls, losing twice 2-1, and that trend continued on Sunday with a 3-0 home loss. The disheartening setback ended the Lions’ two-game MLS winning streak and marked their third loss at home this campaign, matching their total defeats at Exploria Stadium last season.

“Obviously very disappointed with the result because in soccer, when we compete, we are trying to get a result,” coach Oscar Pareja said. “I thought our performance I was fully responsible. It was far from our normal one. We’re sorry for the fans that came and we wanted to see their joy, and we couldn’t do it. I thought New York outplayed us today, and I have to accept that they were much better than us.”

With this being their third game in eight days, two of them in league play, Orlando had difficulty creating anything offensively, not generating any shots on goal while totaling just three shots.

At the half, Orlando (4-3-2, 14 points) switched things up in the lineup, going with a more offensive shape, but just minutes into the second half, the Lions conceded to go down two. They created some half chances as the game went on but nothing challenged the goal of the Red Bulls, who had 6 shots on goal and tallies from Luquinhas and Cristian Casseres Jr. before Lewis Morgan’s penalty kick in the 88th minute.

With the victory, the Red Bulls (4-2-2, 14 points) became the third-ever MLS team to win each of their first four road matches of a season, and the first since the LA Galaxy did so in 1998.

“The game today, there aren’t many positives to take away,” Orlando City captain Mauricio Pereyra said. “It was the worst game of the season, in my opinion, because in the last two games that we lost we played good soccer and played well. In this game, we played bad, we didn’t create chances, and they scored three goals, but the good thing about this sport is we can always respond, and that’s what we’ll be doing on Saturday.”

MLS SuperDraft pick Jack Lynn got his first-team debut with the Lions after coming in at the 88th minute. The rookie has been playing almost every match with Orlando City B, the MLS Next Pro affiliate of the Lions.

“It was a moment I’ve been looking forward to for a long time.” Lynn said. “I was ecstatic to get on the field, but what’s important is getting the three points, so it’s always a little bit of a gut punch when we don’t get that.”

Orlando dropped to third in the MLS East with the loss and is four points ahead of its next opponent, Charlotte FC. That game will be at home on Saturday at 7 p.m.