Lubbock, TX

West Virginia avoids sweep, downs No. 9 Tech 15-4

By Chris Williams Sports Reporter
University Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 9 Texas Tech baseball team dropped the series finale to West Virginia 15-4 at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. Sophomore starting pitcher Chase Hampton was only able to record one out as the Red Raiders ran six different pitchers to the mound after the bullpen was unused...

www.dailytoreador.com

