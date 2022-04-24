Adam Finishes In Fifth to Lead Women's Golf at MAAC Championships

Since 2020, about 2.2 million women have taken up golf, the largest increase in more than 15 years, according to the National Golf Foundation. The restrictions placed on our lives by the pandemic made golf an attractive outdoor option. We want to make sure these new golfers stick with the game and thrive. Golf is a lot of fun, but it’s also hard, and we’re not just talking about getting the ball in the hole. Figuring out where to play, what clubs to buy and what to wear is a lot to navigate in a male-dominated sport. Across these 21 pages, you’ll find stories to inspire, educate and empower. Golf hasn’t always welcomed women. We want to change that. —Edited by Keely Levins.

