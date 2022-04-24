ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Adam Finishes In Fifth to Lead Women's Golf at MAAC Championships

hartfordhawks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Freshman Madeline Adam posted a fifth-place finish to lead the Hartford women's golf team to fifth place at the MAAC Championships. The Hawks shot a combined 942 (+78) across the three days....

hartfordhawks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

She Got Game: Welcoming women to the game of golf

Since 2020, about 2.2 million women have taken up golf, the largest increase in more than 15 years, according to the National Golf Foundation. The restrictions placed on our lives by the pandemic made golf an attractive outdoor option. We want to make sure these new golfers stick with the game and thrive. Golf is a lot of fun, but it’s also hard, and we’re not just talking about getting the ball in the hole. Figuring out where to play, what clubs to buy and what to wear is a lot to navigate in a male-dominated sport. Across these 21 pages, you’ll find stories to inspire, educate and empower. Golf hasn’t always welcomed women. We want to change that. —Edited by Keely Levins.
GOLF
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: Here's everyone who has qualified for the field at Southern Hills (including Tiger and Phil)

When the PGA of America unveiled the preliminary field list for the 104th PGA Championship on Monday, two names stood out for obvious reasons: Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. While neither former champion has said they’re 100 percent certain they’ll be competing at Southern Hills starting three weeks from Thursday, both have registered for the championship in order to be able to make a final decision at a later date.
GOLF
On Target News

Rivals Compete in Tuesday Golf Match

Cross-county rivals Coffee County Middle and Tullahoma Middle hit the golf course on Tuesday. The Raiders got past the Cats in a close match, 7 flags to 5. For Coffee County: Tallan Crosslin and Lucas Turner 0.5 flag, Noah Costello and Skylar Releford: 2 flags, Cade Williams and Luke Lowe 3 flags, Braden Kesling and James Bradley tied the Tullahoma team of Sterling Crews and Eli Lewis.
TULLAHOMA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Sports
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Leavenworth Times

Lansing’s boys golf team keeps cutting strokes

Lansing’s boys golf team has made huge improvements this season. And that trend continued Monday at Falcon Lakes, where the Lions shot 344 at the Bobcat Invitational, a 48-stroke improvement from last season’s tournament. “We’ve made some big strides over the last year,” Lansing coach Don Allen said. “They’ve put a lot of time into…
LANSING, KS
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Western Iowa Today

Golf Summary from Tuesday, April 26th

Griswold hosted Underwood at the par 36 Griswold Golf and Country Club. Griswold Individuals: Kamron Brownlee 46, Caleb Oakleaf 48, Hogan Hook 53, Tate Steinhoff 61, Brayden Stirek 63, Michael Kunze 63. Girls. Team Scores. Underwood 235. Griswold N/A. Medalist: Mary Stephens, Underwood, 49. Runner-up: Joanna Reynolds, Griswold, 54. Griswold...
UNDERWOOD, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maac#The Hartford#Pdf#Hawks#Lake Buena Vista

Comments / 0

Community Policy