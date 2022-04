A long run of games without a win continued for the Marshalltown girls’ soccer team with a 7-1 loss to Ames on Tuesday. Four goals for Ames in the first 25 minutes of play and a fifth goal right before the halftime buzzer put the game out of reach for the Bobcats, who dropped to 0-9 and once again conceded multiple goals early in the first half.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO