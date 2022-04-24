Fiery wreck claims woman's life, shuts down part of I-20

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) An Acadiana family devastated by heartbreak is speaking out after three of their youngest family members were killed by a drunk driver in December. Lindy Simmons, 20, Christopher Simmons, 17, and Kamryn Simmons, 15, were killed in the crash. The three siblings were in the car with their mom and Christopher’s […]

IBERIA PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO