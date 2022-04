The final days of Kyrie Irving’s third season with the Brooklyn Nets will come to an end in all likelihood later this week against the Boston Celtics. Teams facing an 0-3 hole in an NBA playoff series are 0-143 all-time in those matchups and Irving doesn’t sound like he’s ready to rally an undermanned Nets squad against a Celtics team that has been playing as well as anyone in the second half of the season.

