Hilo, HI

UH Research Focuses on Improving Public Health With Hula

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end of the Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo doesn’t mean hula gets put on the shelf for a year. In fact, findings in a study by University of Hawai‘i researchers suggest people could hula their way to better health. The study by the University of Hawai‘i...

Hilo, HI
Hilo, HI
