It took extra innings, but the Razorbacks pulled it out. A 10th inning mishap by Central Arkansas with runners in scoring position gave Arkansas the break they needed as they walked off victorious, defeating the Bears, 2-1 Tuesday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. Tied 1-1 heading to the 10th inning, Central Arkansas would strand a runner at third base to end their half of the inning, giving Arkansas a chance to walk away was winners. Robert Moore and Cayden Wallace would reach on a single and a walk respectively. Michael Turner would reach base at the expense of Wallace being thrown...

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 9 HOURS AGO